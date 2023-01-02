ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

One dead in triple motorcycle accident, state troopers say

An Alabama man was killed earlier this week in a wreck that involved three motorcycles, Alabama state troopers said. Jessie J. Mabe, 29, was killed Monday night, state troopers said, when the 2007 Suzuki GSX R-600 motorcycle he was driving struck a signpost. Troopers said Mabe was pronounced dead at...
ANDERSON, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report

An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
MILLRY, AL
WTOK-TV

MDOT postpones plans for work on Hwy. 498

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it will not do railroad maintenance Wednesday, Jan. 4, as planned. The agency announced earlier Tuesday that it would close Highway 498 temporarily in Kemper County for that purpose. MDOT said it would make another announcement when the work...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy