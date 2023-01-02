Read full article on original website
Related
FAA issues ‘delay program’ for flights to Florida
Travelers planning to take to the skies Wednesday may encounter some delays, according to a notice on the Tampa International Airport's website.
Flights halted in and out of major Florida airports due to computer issue
Flights into and out of Florida airports have been halted, leaving airline passengers on indefinite delays and temporarily stranded.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
Flights delayed at Florida airports after computer issue
A computer issue is causing delays at airports across Florida, according to officials.
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
fox35orlando.com
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
Venue that hosted the drag show may be at risk of losing its liquor license and ability to operate in Florida
The venue that held the Drag Race show recently could potentially lose its liquor license and its ability to operate in Florida following an investigation by Governor DeSantis' administration.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Administration Demands Universities Report Programs On Diversity, CRT
Desperate to uphold white fragility, Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida universities to report info about critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The post Gov. Ron DeSantis Administration Demands Universities Report Programs On Diversity, CRT appeared first on NewsOne.
Floridians could see gas prices reach $4 by summer, report says
Gas prices could hit the $4 mark or higher later this year, according to a recent fuel forecast from price monitoring company, GasBuddy.
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
“Florida Is Where Woke Goes To Die” Says Governor Ron DeSantis as He Is Sworn In for Second Term
Governor promises tax cuts and war on 'woke' ideology. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On January 3, the inauguration ceremony was held for Governor Ron DeSantis as he was sworn in for his second term as the Governor of Florida. In a 16-minute speech at the event, DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities for coming years.
Top Florida judge issues warning on jury duty scam
Crooks are turning to a new scam to target families in the Tampa Bay area, saying you didn't show up for jury duty and you'll be arrested, unless you pay up.
University of Florida says it has 'no standing' to review surgeon general's COVID guidance
Joseph Ladapo holds a faculty position in UF’s College of Medicine.
Florida Education Department Eyes Removing COVID Harassment From Hope Scholarship
The state Department of Education is considering a rule change that would remove “COVID-19 harassment” as a reason that families could seek school vouchers under Florida’s Hope Scholarship. The Hope Scholarship, launched during the 2018-19 school year, is geared toward allowing students who have been
wogx.com
Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is
Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Diversity and Inclusion Teaching in Florida’s State Colleges
DeSantis wants to prove that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Just days after the inauguration ceremony at the start of his second term as Florida's Governor, it seems clear the Ron DeSantis is indeed on a mission to eradicate so-called 'woke' ideology from the state's schools and colleges. It has emerged that late in December 2022, via his Office of Budget and Policy, DeSantis set out to find just how much money has been spent in state colleges in promoting such ideologies.
Comments / 0