Florida State

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
ORLANDO, FL
Mark Stone

So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
wogx.com

Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is

Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Diversity and Inclusion Teaching in Florida’s State Colleges

DeSantis wants to prove that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Just days after the inauguration ceremony at the start of his second term as Florida's Governor, it seems clear the Ron DeSantis is indeed on a mission to eradicate so-called 'woke' ideology from the state's schools and colleges. It has emerged that late in December 2022, via his Office of Budget and Policy, DeSantis set out to find just how much money has been spent in state colleges in promoting such ideologies.
FLORIDA STATE

