DeSantis wants to prove that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Just days after the inauguration ceremony at the start of his second term as Florida's Governor, it seems clear the Ron DeSantis is indeed on a mission to eradicate so-called 'woke' ideology from the state's schools and colleges. It has emerged that late in December 2022, via his Office of Budget and Policy, DeSantis set out to find just how much money has been spent in state colleges in promoting such ideologies.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO