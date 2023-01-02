Read full article on original website
MMAWeekly.com
Jamahal Hill defends Dana White after wife slap: ‘She should of acted like a real woman with respect and class’
Jamahal Hill is gearing up to fight Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title next month but instead of preparing for the biggest fight of his life, he’s defending Dana White. On Monday video surfaced of White and his wife Anne in a physical altercation where they are seen...
Chael Sonnen Makes The Case For Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz Next
Chael Sonnen wants to see Jorge Masvidal take on Nick Diaz inside the Octagon next – but he doesn’t believe the matchup will ever actually come to fruition. Sonnen recently took to his podcast and discussed the topic of how Masvidal could revive his career. Masvidal is currently...
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul isn’t interested in boxing Cowboy Cerrone: ‘Tired of beating these old dudes’
Jake Paul has made a name for himself within the boxing world for better or worse. But part of that legacy comes with the stigma that he only fights (and beats) older fighters. That’s something he’s looking to change in 2023, and part of the reason he isn’t interested in...
Sean O’Malley suggests the biggest fight “as far as pay-per-view sales” for Conor McGregor in 2023
Sean O’Malley is suggesting who would be the biggest fight ‘as far as pay-per-view sales’ for Conor McGregor in 2023. McGregor, 34, has not fought since he suffered a leg injury back in July of 2021 at UFC 264. It was Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in a bout which saw ‘The Diamond’ win via TKO.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Michael Bisping And Anthony Smith Want To See McGregor vs. Masvidal, Volkanovski vs. Cejudo And More This Year
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith shared the dream fights they love to see in the UFC this year. The pair’s lists both involved big-name fighters such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Jorge Masvidal. Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith reckoned that there’s not a lot going on in the...
Sean O’Malley scoffs at Cory Sandhagen’s recent comments, vows to become UFC champion in 2023
Sean O’Malley has vowed to become UFC bantamweight champion in 2023 after responding to Cory Sandhagen’s recent remarks. The rise of Sean O’Malley has been gradual. In the last twelve months, however, he’s been able to shoot to the top of the 135-pound division with a somewhat controversial win over Petr Yan.
MMAWeekly.com
Body cam footage released of police talking to Colby Covington and witnesses after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault
Police body cam footage of officers talking to UFC welterweight Colby Covington and several witnesses after Covington was allegedly assaulted by Jorge Masvidal has been released. On March 22, just 17 days after Covington defeated Masvidal in the UFC 272 main event by unanimous decision, Covington was allegedly attacked by...
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal rebooked for UFC 285 in March
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal has been rebooked for UFC 285 in March. Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA) vs Neal (15-4 MMA) was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14th of this year but was scratched due to ‘Handz of Steel‘ suffering an undisclosed injury. The welterweight bout...
MMAWeekly.com
Josh Barnett reacts to Phil Baroni murder claim: ‘He was too much to handle and so scattered’
Josh Barnett, a combat sports legend, has weighed in on the news that Phil Baroni allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Mexico. “The news about Phil Baroni is terrible and incredibly tragic as well,” Barnett tweeted after the news broke. “I’ve known Phil for 2 decades + and at the 1st JB Bloodsport show could see that his personality and behavior was erratic, displaced, and emotionally he was all over the place and it was obvious why: CTE.”
Cost vs. competitiveness: Is Showtime's PPV featuring Gervonta Davis worth $74.99?
It's always a cringe moment whenever one hears a young boxer aspire to fight on pay-per-view. What they're really saying when they mention that is that they hope to become successful like Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya and Mike Tyson, three of the greatest PPV stars in the sport's history.
Sporting News
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match
Heading back home to Maryland, Gervonta Davis (27-0) puts his WBA (Regular) lightweight title on the line against Hector Luis Garcia (16-0 with three no-contests) on January 7. The fight takes place inside the Capital One Arena. Known for selling out venues, Davis is ready to show the world he...
Oscar De La Hoya jabs Dana White over physical altercation with wife
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya took a jab at Dana White over the recent altercation between the UFC president and his wife, Anne, in a Mexico club.
Exclusive: Cory Sandhagen On Critics Saying He Got Lucky Against Moraes And Edgar: ‘I Would Agree With Them, Partly’
Cory Sandhagen is positive he’s not gonna rely on just power and luck against Chito Vera. “Sandman” feels he’s more deserving of the title shot than the No. 1 bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley. Cory Sandhagen thinks his critics were somehow right when they said his performances...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Canelo Wants Rematch With Bivol; Discussion Really Is, Does That Take Place At 175 Or 168
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will have some hard choices to make in the year ahead. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Eddy Reynoso—Alvarez’s manager and head trainer—are doing their best to map out a proper 2023 campaign for the four-division champ and reigning undisputed super middleweight king. A mandatory title defense is likely next in store for Guadalajara’s Alvarez, who is still considering a potential rematch with WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol.
MMA Junkie's 2022 Coaches of the Year: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez long have had their footprints in the MMA world. However, in 2022 this pairing became nearly unstoppable. After Nurmagomedov said goodbye to his professional fighting career in late 2020 and vacated the UFC lightweight title, he switched to a coaching role – filling in the shoes of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died earlier that year. In 2021, the world saw a glimpse of what was to come – a strict, passionate and dedicated mentor who demands nothing but the best from his fighters.
