MiddleEasy

Chael Sonnen Makes The Case For Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz Next

Chael Sonnen wants to see Jorge Masvidal take on Nick Diaz inside the Octagon next – but he doesn’t believe the matchup will ever actually come to fruition. Sonnen recently took to his podcast and discussed the topic of how Masvidal could revive his career. Masvidal is currently...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
MMAWeekly.com

Josh Barnett reacts to Phil Baroni murder claim: ‘He was too much to handle and so scattered’

Josh Barnett, a combat sports legend, has weighed in on the news that Phil Baroni allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Mexico. “The news about Phil Baroni is terrible and incredibly tragic as well,” Barnett tweeted after the news broke. “I’ve known Phil for 2 decades + and at the 1st JB Bloodsport show could see that his personality and behavior was erratic, displaced, and emotionally he was all over the place and it was obvious why: CTE.”
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Canelo Wants Rematch With Bivol; Discussion Really Is, Does That Take Place At 175 Or 168

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will have some hard choices to make in the year ahead. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Eddy Reynoso—Alvarez’s manager and head trainer—are doing their best to map out a proper 2023 campaign for the four-division champ and reigning undisputed super middleweight king. A mandatory title defense is likely next in store for Guadalajara’s Alvarez, who is still considering a potential rematch with WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie's 2022 Coaches of the Year: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez long have had their footprints in the MMA world. However, in 2022 this pairing became nearly unstoppable. After Nurmagomedov said goodbye to his professional fighting career in late 2020 and vacated the UFC lightweight title, he switched to a coaching role – filling in the shoes of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died earlier that year. In 2021, the world saw a glimpse of what was to come – a strict, passionate and dedicated mentor who demands nothing but the best from his fighters.

