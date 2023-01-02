Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Valley rain and mountain snow move in today
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! A monster storm system has slammed the West Coast and a weakening atmospheric river will transport some wet weather into the state starting today. Energy from this strong area of low pressure just off the Pacific moves into our neighborhood this...
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
ksl.com
Winter storm warning issued for Utah's mountains ahead of next system
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive even more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm warning for Utah's mountainous areas, where accumulations of 6 to 15 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for later in the day into Friday. It comes a day after the agency issued a winter storm watch for the mountain areas in southern Utah.
Opinion: We can’t meet Utah’s expanding demand without our quarries
Responsible growth requires a broad view. Utahns should support quarries that provide the resources for their roads, homes, offices and other infrastructure.
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
kslnewsradio.com
Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
kjzz.com
Active start to weather season helps Utah build strong snowpack
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The amount of water Utah has received the last month was a welcoming visit. Wet, heavy snow fell for much of the holiday weekend, but many parts of the state are still in excessive drought. Meteorologists said parts of Utah has received the same...
KSLTV
Utah braces for another round of snow
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Utah’s southern mountains that will take effect Thursday as another storm moves in. The watch calls for six to 12 inches in the southern mountains. Snow has already been plentiful in mountain areas, with...
ABC 4
Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack

basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
DWR reports 1,283 wildlife illegally killed in Utah in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally harvested in Utah in 2022, slightly higher than the number poached in 2021. The total combined […]
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
kslnewsradio.com
Pink snow in Utah mountains of interest to researchers
SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers at Utah State University are looking into the pink snow some may see in Utah’s higher elevations. They want to know if it poses an environmental threat in the form of snowmelt. It’s actually green algae that live on snow in mountains all...
KSLTV
Cache Valley earthquakes are reminder about potential for Utah’s big one
LOGAN, Utah — The Cache Valley has seen more than a dozen earthquakes in just a few days. All of them centered around the west side of the county. They’re very small quakes but they still deserve our attention. In all, 14 shook rural Cache Valley and they...
Winter storms boost Utah’s snowpack, which may help relieve drought conditions
The Beehive State has had an incredible start to the winter season, and the snow seems like it just keeps piling up. With so much snowfall recently, it has many people wondering how the snowy start is helping our drought.
Parts of Utah may be removed from drought status
Those wondering if the seemingly nonstop snow and rain across Utah is having any effect on the state's drought status, the answer is an emphatic yes.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Winter Storm Warnings issued as more snow forecast for Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — After a short breaking during the week, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most Utah mountain areas with more snow forecast through Friday morning. In addition, an advisory will go into effect for the Salt Lake Valley starting Thursday night. Snowfall has already...
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah
BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
kjzz.com
Utah snowpack well above normal early; more needed for good water year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active weather pattern that's brought a series of storms through the state over the past couple months. As of January 3, all basins across the state are sitting between 160-190% of...
