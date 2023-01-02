ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

Valley rain and mountain snow move in today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! A monster storm system has slammed the West Coast and a weakening atmospheric river will transport some wet weather into the state starting today. Energy from this strong area of low pressure just off the Pacific moves into our neighborhood this...
UTAH STATE
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
ksl.com

Winter storm warning issued for Utah's mountains ahead of next system

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive even more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm warning for Utah's mountainous areas, where accumulations of 6 to 15 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for later in the day into Friday. It comes a day after the agency issued a winter storm watch for the mountain areas in southern Utah.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Active start to weather season helps Utah build strong snowpack

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The amount of water Utah has received the last month was a welcoming visit. Wet, heavy snow fell for much of the holiday weekend, but many parts of the state are still in excessive drought. Meteorologists said parts of Utah has received the same...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah braces for another round of snow

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Utah’s southern mountains that will take effect Thursday as another storm moves in. The watch calls for six to 12 inches in the southern mountains. Snow has already been plentiful in mountain areas, with...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack

UTAH STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Pink snow in Utah mountains of interest to researchers

SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers at Utah State University are looking into the pink snow some may see in Utah’s higher elevations. They want to know if it poses an environmental threat in the form of snowmelt. It’s actually green algae that live on snow in mountains all...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Winter Storm Warnings issued as more snow forecast for Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — After a short breaking during the week, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most Utah mountain areas with more snow forecast through Friday morning. In addition, an advisory will go into effect for the Salt Lake Valley starting Thursday night. Snowfall has already...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah

BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
UTAH STATE

