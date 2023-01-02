Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says
EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
KATU.com
DUII suspect arrested in deadly crash along Highway 20 north of Corvallis
A driver accused of killing someone after getting behind the wheel while intoxicated last month was arrested on Wednesday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. Patrick Serrano, 24, was booked into the Benton County Jail on second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), and reckless driving. CRIME...
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in SE Portland murder and robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for a SE Portland shooting that left a victim dead in October 2022. Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and booked into jail early Thursday morning. Helms allegedly shot and critically injured Ian L. Beyers, 30, on October 18 in the parking...
KATU.com
Suspect in deadly SE Portland shooting arrested on murder charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — A murder suspect was arrested Wednesday, accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery in the parking lot of a Southeast Portland department store back in October. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Travis Helms at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at a property along...
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
KATU.com
Suspect in old Portland Korean Church fire claims voices told them to start 3-alarm blaze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The person accused of setting fire to a historic church in downtown Portland appeared in court on Thursday. Police arrested Cameron Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait, as the suspect in the fire at the former Portland Korean Church on 10th Avenue on Tuesday evening. The...
Court docs show Salem attempted kidnapping suspect has history of violent behavior
According to court documents, a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Salem park has been charged with doing this in the past.
KATU.com
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
KATU.com
Tigard Police investigating a report of a man trying to lure a child into his car
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are looking into a report of a man approaching a child near a bus stop Tuesday morning. The 9-year-old girl told her mother that she was approached by a stranger at her bus stop around 7:15 a.m. Police say a white vehicle pulled up...
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
KATU.com
Eugene Police: Man sentenced to more than 6 years in multiple drug and financial crimes
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene man has been sentenced to a total of 80 months in prison in multiple cases of drug and financial crimes due to the work of Eugene Police officers, Street Crimes Unit (SCU) and Property/Financial Crimes Unit, Eugene Police say. In March of 2021, a...
Tri-City Herald
Man attacks jogger in local park — then needs rescuing himself, Oregon officials say
A 27-year-old man accused of attacking a jogger in a local park was arrested after needing to be rescued from high waters, Oregon police said. Around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 2, a woman was running down a path through Minto-Brown Island Park when David William Baynes Belluno attacked her, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department.
KATU.com
Suspect accused of biting off man's ear, chewing face in Gresham thought victim was robot
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 25-year-old who allegedly bit and chewed off part of another man’s ear and face in Gresham early Tuesday morning told police he thought the victim was "a robot" because of "how he smelled." Koryn Daniel Kraemer, 25, has been charged with second-degree assault. He...
KATU.com
Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water
SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
KATU.com
Portland police arrest man, two boys with guns during traffic stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they arrested a man and two boys Tuesday on accusations they were illegally carrying guns. Officers with the Focused Intervention Team pulled 24-year-old Key'Juan D. Smith over at around 8:40 p.m. near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street after they said he was driving recklessly.
kptv.com
Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
Lincoln City Homepage
Investigation and tips lead to drug bust
Lincoln City Police working in concert with McMinnville Police and working off tips from the public, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge in Lincoln City Monday, arresting two and seizing criminal amounts of fentanyl and meth. According to LCPD, after a lengthy investigation of narcotics coming from suspects...
KATU.com
Police: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home died in murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say the two people found dead December 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were involved in a murder-suicide. PAST COVERAGE | Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood mourns elderly couple found dead inside home. The victim has been identified as 83-year-old Barbara P. Reader. The Medical Examiner has determined...
Comments / 0