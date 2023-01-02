ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man shot and killed outside North Lauderdale house

A man died from gunshot wounds outside of a home in North Lauderdale early Wednesday morning. Detectives have not identified a suspect or motive. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Court in North Lauderdale about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the man, shot, outside of the home. He was pronounced dead ...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window

A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WEST PARK, FL
tamaractalk.com

Bicyclist Struck and Killed in North Lauderdale

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, December 30, an adult male was stuck and killed while riding his bike in North Lauderdale. The preliminary investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives revealed Katari Allwood was traveling southbound in a 2021 BMW 840i sedan on Southwest 81st Avenue. At the same time, the victim was traveling westbound on Southwest 11th Street on a Trek bicycle.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Two men arrested for attempted homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars following a shooting in Hollywood. On Christmas Eve around 2 a.m., the Hollywood Police Department responded to a shooting in front of a residence on North 72 Avenue. According to police, a male and female were struck by gunfire and...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check

A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Victim speaks out as police search for credit card thieves

SOUTH MIAMI - A victim is speaking out as South Miami Police are releasing new surveillance video of a man and woman they say are credit card thieves who have struck before.They also say there are some important lessons to be learned after this troubling case. Police say the surveillance video shows the man using a stolen credit card at a Hotel and his female accomplice driving a UHAUL truck at a Doral restaurant. South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the crime happened between 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the night of November 11th after...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot, Hospitalized Following Dispute at Kendall Home: Police

A dispute between two men at a home in Kendall led to a shooting and one of the men being hospitalized early Wednesday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place at the home in the 13200 block of Southwest 143rd Terrace. Police said one of the men involved...
KENDALL, FL
cbs12.com

Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocanewsnow.com

PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police

A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
LAUDERHILL, FL

