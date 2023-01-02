Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Opportunity for Sunny Isles Beach Students: College Scholarships AvailableCorrie WritingSunny Isles Beach, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man attempting robbery in Lauderdale Lakes retail store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shoplifter out of Lauderdale Lakes. Officials released a video of a man who attempted to rob a clothing store before getting locked inside; this incident occurred in December. After realizing he was locked inside, the...
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of striking and killing driver in Miramar appears in court
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest. Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July. The investigation determined that he was driving nearly...
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
Attempted Traffic Stop In West Palm Beach Leads To Multiple Crashes
Police were trying to pull over a car with a man and woman inside, when the driver sped off and struck two patrol cars, while also striking an officer who was dragged briefly by the vehicle.
Sheriff's Office launches investigation into excessive force complaint
The Broward County Sheriff's Office has initiated an internal investigation following the rough arrest of a North Miami man over the summer.
More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder.
Man shot and killed outside North Lauderdale house
A man died from gunshot wounds outside of a home in North Lauderdale early Wednesday morning. Detectives have not identified a suspect or motive. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Court in North Lauderdale about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the man, shot, outside of the home. He was pronounced dead ...
Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window
A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
tamaractalk.com
Bicyclist Struck and Killed in North Lauderdale
Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, December 30, an adult male was stuck and killed while riding his bike in North Lauderdale. The preliminary investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives revealed Katari Allwood was traveling southbound in a 2021 BMW 840i sedan on Southwest 81st Avenue. At the same time, the victim was traveling westbound on Southwest 11th Street on a Trek bicycle.
Welfare check leads to discovery of body, homicide investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a welfare check on Monday led to the discovery of a dead body. Now a homicide investigation is underway.
cw34.com
Two men arrested for attempted homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars following a shooting in Hollywood. On Christmas Eve around 2 a.m., the Hollywood Police Department responded to a shooting in front of a residence on North 72 Avenue. According to police, a male and female were struck by gunfire and...
Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check
A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
CBS4 Exclusive: Victim speaks out as police search for credit card thieves
SOUTH MIAMI - A victim is speaking out as South Miami Police are releasing new surveillance video of a man and woman they say are credit card thieves who have struck before.They also say there are some important lessons to be learned after this troubling case. Police say the surveillance video shows the man using a stolen credit card at a Hotel and his female accomplice driving a UHAUL truck at a Doral restaurant. South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the crime happened between 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the night of November 11th after...
NBC Miami
Man Shot, Hospitalized Following Dispute at Kendall Home: Police
A dispute between two men at a home in Kendall led to a shooting and one of the men being hospitalized early Wednesday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place at the home in the 13200 block of Southwest 143rd Terrace. Police said one of the men involved...
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
cw34.com
Woman found dead along Alligator Alley, identified as 20-year-old woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman found near Alligator Alley has been identified as a woman with an extensive history with the sheriff's office, detectives say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the body of a young woman was discovered on Wednesday morning, along Alligator...
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video using key to steal mail from NW Miami-Dade office building; swiped items include over $100K in checks
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is speaking out and sharing his concerns about the thief who was caught on surveillance video using a key to steal mail from post boxes at an office building. The security footage captured the subject opening post boxes at Plaza...
bocanewsnow.com
PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury
BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
NBC Miami
Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police
A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
Comments / 0