FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New details emerge about Brooks Drive shooting
Officials say he grabbed an AK-47 went outside and starting shooting towards the house across the street. Two teenagers were injured as a result.
Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department. At 12:01 a.m. […]
Ex-Felon in Texas Goes on a Terrifying and Violent Crime Spree
A previously convicted felon in Corpus went on a violent crime spree. The ex-felon is soon about to face the consequences of his dangerous and erratic actions. Back in August of 2022, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne Carrington robbed a bank in Corpus Christi. As Carrington made his way towards a bank teller, he flashed his pistol and warned the employee 'not to make a scene.' The teller complied as Carrington demanded all the money from the drawer.
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
CCPD Chief responds to report on the death of 11-year-old girl on New Year's
Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle responds to reports of 9-1-1 calls following the death of an 11-year-old girl on New Year's.
Man killed in New Year's Eve shooting identified by medical examiner
The Corpus Christi Medical Examiner has identified 38-year-old Adolfo Bernal III as the man who was shot on New Year's Eve at a nightclub off South Padre Island Drive.
Yahoo Sports
Man fatally shot at Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve; no arrests made
A man was fatally shot at a Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve, but police have not yet made arrests. Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Padre Island Drive for a shooting, according to Senior Officer Gena Pena.
Texas man faces life in prison after deadly crime spree, authorities say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man is facing life in prison after a deadly crime spree, which included a bank robbery, authorities announced. Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the […]
Mathis standoff ends after suspect kills himself
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A standoff at S. Perez Street and County Road 704 in Mathis ended after the suspect killed himself Tuesday afternoon. The armed, 'wanted felon' barricaded himself in the house of an 80-year-old man in Mathis at 7:04 a.m. after being pursued by Mathis police for several hours, said Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Molina brothers indicted in 2019 murder case
Murder cases that a grand jury declined to indict in 2019, have now been indicted and the two men accused are in jail.
Joseph Tejeda gets new counsel after his lawyer asks to be taken off case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney's Office representatives have confirmed that Eric Perkins, the attorney of record for capital murder suspect Joseph Tejeda, has asked to be removed as Tejeda's lawyer. The judge hearing the case, Manuel Banales, has granted that request, and Kingsville lawyer Sam Fugate...
New attorney appointed for the Tejeda murder trial
Sam Fugate of Kingsville is now representing Joseph Tejeda as his attorney, replacing Eric and Jared Perkins.
KCBD
Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.
WANTED: Nueces County inmate Anthony A. Montez escapes jail on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office app reports that Nueces County Jail Inmate Trustee Anthony A. Montez escaped custody on the night of Dec. 31, New Year's Eve. Officials say that Montez, 54, ran away from custody during a trash detail on the night of his...
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
Brother of young New Year's shooting victim: 'She was only 11, I am 15. I wish I was outside'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the clock strikes midnight to usher in New Year's Day, it is supposed to be a time of new beginnings. However, for the Silva family, it was the last moment they shared with Amethyst Sistine Silva, also known as "Ame." Early Monday morning, the...
Adam Drive house fire update
Since the fatal fire, the family has been picking up the pieces and sorting through the aftermath. This New Year, the family still has to figure out how to get back on their feet.
ccbiznews.com
New rules for Nueces County game rooms
Effective Jan. 2, 2023, game room owners will operate under new mandates approved by the Nueces County Commissioners Court in May 2022. Game rooms have long been a gray area in Texas with their eight-liner machines or computers that resemble slot machines. Thus far, game rooms have maneuvered around state laws against casino gambling, either by not offering cash payouts or by selling players a product (music downloads, for example) to gain access to the machine. The courts and the voters will determine their ultimate legality.
Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year
For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
southtexascommunitynews.com
TXDPS Investigating New Year Day Crash
BISHOP (News Release) - On January 1st, 2023 at approximately 2:50 am, the Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD 3, Nueces Sheriff Office and Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) responded to a major traffic accident on FM 70 and County Road 45. Upon arrival, the driver of the Silver...
