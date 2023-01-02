ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

IndigenousSapien2525
3d ago

I would love to see the statistics on exactly how many of these pro-lifers are foster/adoptive parents. (Asking as a foster parent trying to adopt).

Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA

Brian Kemp has won a second term as governor without telling us what he wants to accomplish in that second term. OK, that’s not quite true. Just by winning, he has already kept his biggest campaign promise, the promise that served as the basis of his entire re-election bid: “Stacey Abrams is not going to […] The post Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s state government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. Gov. Brian Kemp has plans to spend more than $3 billion through a combination of one-time tax givebacks. That includes replacing $1.7 billion in fuel tax revenues the state didn’t collect, and granting $1 billion apiece […]
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest

ATLANTA – A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia lawmaker who was arrested steps down

A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Governor vows more arrests in ‘cop city’ protests

New developments in the fight over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Governor Brian Kemp vows more arrests of people protesting the site opponents call “cop city.” The message came after someone claimed to set fire to an Oregon bank as an act of solidarity with recently arrested demonstrators here in Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

New Georgia laws in effect on the first of the year

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new year means new laws. While some laws go into effect July 1, others are pushed out and have an effective date of Jan. 1 after being signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The Mental Health Parity Act kicks off in 2023 and requires insurance companies to report on how they […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Kemp vows to arrest more 'Cop City' protestors

ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp said he vows to make more arrests in protests over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Opponents call the area 'Cop City'. Kemp tweeted out his plan Tuesday after an anonymous activist claimed to set fire to a bank in Oregon in solidarity...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia Speaker David Ralston’s widow heads to a runoff to decide his House seat

The widow of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is headed into a runoff in a special election for Ralston’s Northwest Georgia House seat. Sheree Ralston, executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority, received 45% of the vote Tuesday in a five-way race in House District 7. Fellow Republican Johnny Chastain, a banker, finished second with 39%, well ahead of three other candidates who were held to single digits.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Herschel Walker Ignored the Concerns of Older Georgians

Now that the runoff election dust has settled and Senator Raphael Warnock is returning to Washington, it’s clear that Herschel Walker’s inability to focus on the kitchen table issues cost the Republican support among our state’s most powerful constituency – older voters. I belong to that...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Kemp sets date for special House election in Barrow Co

He was elected to the legislature in November. Now Barrow County Republican Danny Rampey says he will not take his seat in the Georgia House, stepping aside after his arrest on charges of stealing from a nursing home in Winder. Charges against Rampey include theft and exploitation of the elderly. Governor Brian Kemp has set January 31 as the date for a special election to fill his post in the General Assembly.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia OIG Publishes Open Letter Regarding Unemployment Insurance Fraud in State Government

The Office of the State Inspector General (OIG) has submitted to the Governor a summary of its recent efforts to combat unemployment insurance (UI) fraud within Georgia’s public workforce. As further detailed in the letter, by combining data obtained from the State Accounting Office (SAO) and the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, OIG tentatively identified over 280 full-time state employees who erroneously received unemployment insurance (UI) payments in 2020 or 2021. These payments averaged $23,700 per employee and totaled over $6.7 million.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down

On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia law on mental health parity will save lives, advocates say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Georgians welcomed the new year, a new state law went into effect that requires insurance companies to cover mental healthcare the same way they cover physical healthcare. “Insurance companies that cover physical things like a broken arm or broken leg now have to...
GEORGIA STATE

