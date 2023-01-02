Read full article on original website
drifttodream forever
3d ago
Maybe just maybe the federal government should be providing free meals to children regardless. It should never cost a kid in public school to eat food. If they don't charge you to go to public school yearly then why is the food so expensive? We have such a surplus in this state but yet none of that money goes towards paying for children to have food in their tummies during the day. It's nice that they make it look like this is the parents fault when technically we have a greedy corrupt gobanner and administration and government who thinks that meals should cost $4 A-day For elementary and middle school.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wizmnews.com
Backers of Olson Senior Center urge La Crosse city committee to sell building to the center for $1
La Crosse’s city council has a big vote ahead next week, on the future of a popular senior activity center. The council’s finance committee voted Thursday night to refer an offer to sell the center headquarters to the full council, without a specific direction. The council is being...
The cost of emergency shelter: City of La Crosse spent $30,000 during winter emergency
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings during severe winter weather for unsheltered people. The Southside Neighborhood Center provided shelter for four and a half days at the city's expense.
wizmnews.com
Nine people running for four La Crosse school board seats; nine other people seek spots on La Crosse city council
There are so many candidates for the La Crosse school board this year, they’ll need a February primary to narrow the field. Nine people have filed papers for the four seats that will be on the April ballot. That means just one contender will be eliminated in next month’s primary vote.
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: Environmental planner Kuhlman discusses La Crosse’s carbon neutral Climate Action Plan
Environmental planner, Lewis Kuhlman, in the WIZM studio Thursday on La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the city’s Climate Action Plan. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Seven fires during La Crosse area fire departments’ ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ campaign
The annual "Keep the Wreath Green" campaign did not go as well as firefighters hoped. For this campaign, local departments hang a wreath outside their stations between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
La Crosse Police Department welcomes their first K9 therapy dog
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The La Crosse Police Department has welcomed a new four-legged, furry police officer. Meet Cheddar, the department’s first K9 therapy dog. Cheddar and school resource officer Ryan Ledvina, are going to be meeting with different members of the La Crosse community. According to the department’s chief, Cheddar may not be the only therapy dog for the...
Ho-Chunk Nation Police searching for missing woman
The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman.
wwisradio.com
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
wiproud.com
Tomah Health Welcomes First Baby of 2023
TOMAH, Wis. – Tomah Health kicked off the New Year by welcoming its first baby Jan. 1. Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk are the proud parents of Angelin Pineda Martinez who arrived Jan. 1 at 11:53 p.m. weighing 7 pounds and measured 19 inches long.
hot967.fm
Highway In Winona County Reopens After Jackknifed Semi
(Winona County, MN) – Highway 14 is back open after a jackknifed semi caused closures Tuesday afternoon. It happened between Dutchman’s Crossing Drive and Sportsman Road near Lewiston. Initially, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office asked everyone to avoid the blocked highway. Roads reopened by 3 p.m. About...
Coulee Region Humane Society expands lost pet resources
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Having a lost pet is a stressful experience, but there is help. The Coulee Region Humane Society wants everyone to know about their expanded resources for those whose pets have run away. You can now file a lost pet report with CRHS online. You can also call CRHS and file the report over the phone. CRHS...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political scientist Dr. Tim Dale breaks down US House Speaker “debacle”
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Tim Dale, stopped in the WIZM studio Wednesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
New La Crosse County Sheriff, Clerk of Courts sworn in to office
Tuesday is day one for many local and state officials -- including new La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel and Clerk of Courts Tammy Pedretti.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
wizmnews.com
Greengrass to seek negotiated plea in fatal confrontation at La Crosse apartment building
An 18-year-old, charged with attempted murder in a deadly gunfire incident, could enter a negotiated plea soon. Jackson Greengrass was one of two people shot last May outside a 7th Street apartment building in La Crosse. The other shooting victim, 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek, was killed. Greengrass is accused of threatening...
Monroe County police searching for missing woman
The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman.
wizmnews.com
Bill Feehan steps down as La Crosse County Republican Party chair
The chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party is stepping down, after a decade. Bill Feehan has been serving both as chair of the county party, and head of the 3rd Congressional District GOP. Feehan said on his “Fact Check” podcast Wednesday, he’s decided to concentrate solely on the...
wizmnews.com
Sparta man goes to prison for life, for killing step-grandfather with an ax
A mandatory life sentence, plus other prison terms, is the punishment for a Sparta man convicted of a deadly ax attack. A Monroe County judge has ordered Thomas Aspseter to life in prison without early release for the 2021 death of his 87-year-old step-grandfather. Bernard Waite was killed, and two...
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
Comments / 1