La Crosse, WI

drifttodream forever
3d ago

Maybe just maybe the federal government should be providing free meals to children regardless. It should never cost a kid in public school to eat food. If they don't charge you to go to public school yearly then why is the food so expensive? We have such a surplus in this state but yet none of that money goes towards paying for children to have food in their tummies during the day. It's nice that they make it look like this is the parents fault when technically we have a greedy corrupt gobanner and administration and government who thinks that meals should cost $4 A-day For elementary and middle school.

