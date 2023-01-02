Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Bills say Hamlin is in ICU but steadily improving | Here's what we know
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was much anticipation for the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field right after completing a tackle. Here’s what we know so far. Hamlin collapses during game.
Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport
NEW YORK — The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
One of the most somber days in Bills history falls on 30th Anniversary of teams most exhilarating victory
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 Years ago in 2013. As with any new year, a host of new laws went into effect. One of them in 2013 involved e-cigarettes where New York State made it illegal to sell them to anyone under 18 years of age. Another new law allowed...
26 Shirts releases Special Edition Damar Hamlin line
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, 26 Shirts announced that it released a new line in honor of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin was injured on Monday during the first half of the Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati and he's currently fighting for his life but improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON — Damar Hamlin was the forefront of the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players...
Collapse of Bills’ Hamlin deepens Buffalo’s anguish, resolve
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown asked for a moment of silence on New Year's Eve to remember those lost to tragedy in 2022. It was a year that had heaped miseries on the city, including a racist mass shooting in the spring, a deadly blizzard the weekend of Christmas and, just that morning, a house fire that killed five children.
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night's game. In three days since the Bills...
Sharpshooting Colts dominate Mifflin County at home
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff boys and girls basketball hosted Mifflin County in a double header Thursday night in a makeup from Dec. 23, and it was a good night all around for the Colts. After the girls handled the Huskies 60-19 in the opening game, the boys got off to a similarly […]
Damar Hamlin's family responds to outpouring support from fans
CINCINNATI — The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin issued a statement in response to the outpouring of support from fans. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field Monday night suffering from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical officials treated Hamlin on the field and CPR was performed on him. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Sports psychologist weighs in on coping process for Bills players
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, his teammates are fighting a battle of their own — a mental battle. “These guys in this locker room, they're a brotherhood,” sports psychology consultant Kellie Peiper said. “It’s like watching a family member go through that.”
High school football coach shares insights on Damar Hamlin the player and person
PITTSBURGH — Before Damar Hamlin was a Buffalo Bills player getting support from around the world, he was Damar Hamlin, a freshman at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and his football coach was Terry Totten. Totten was watching Monday night's game between Cincinnati and Buffalo and cheering on...
