Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
2 On Your Side

Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport

NEW YORK — The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

26 Shirts releases Special Edition Damar Hamlin line

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, 26 Shirts announced that it released a new line in honor of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin was injured on Monday during the first half of the Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati and he's currently fighting for his life but improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Collapse of Bills’ Hamlin deepens Buffalo’s anguish, resolve

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown asked for a moment of silence on New Year's Eve to remember those lost to tragedy in 2022. It was a year that had heaped miseries on the city, including a racist mass shooting in the spring, a deadly blizzard the weekend of Christmas and, just that morning, a house fire that killed five children.
BUFFALO, NY
abc27 News

Sharpshooting Colts dominate Mifflin County at home

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff boys and girls basketball hosted Mifflin County in a double header Thursday night in a makeup from Dec. 23, and it was a good night all around for the Colts. After the girls handled the Huskies 60-19 in the opening game, the boys got off to a similarly […]
CAMP HILL, PA
2 On Your Side

Damar Hamlin's family responds to outpouring support from fans

CINCINNATI — The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin issued a statement in response to the outpouring of support from fans. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field Monday night suffering from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical officials treated Hamlin on the field and CPR was performed on him. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
