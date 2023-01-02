Read full article on original website
Related
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Another strong month of hiring would put Fed in tough spot
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The jobs report the government will issue Friday is expected to show that December was another healthy month for hiring — a boon for those looking for work but a problem for the Federal Reserve if it persists. Economists have forecast that employers...
Samsung's profit sinks to 8-year low on slowing demand
Samsung issued a preliminary look at quarterly results that indicated that profit dropped by two-thirds to an eight-year low.
What to Watch: Mass Market Executives Bullish on 2023
Macroeconomic concerns are no match for beauty’s mass market. Retailers, brand executives and analysts are anticipating a big year ahead for the channel. In addition to makeup — which began to rebound last year — being fully back, mass market retailers have found new ways to differentiate, making themselves ready to capitalize on any trade-down amid an uncertain economic backdrop. Beauty manufacturers also are spotting growth across all the categories in which they play.
What to Watch: The Wellness Boom
Consumer commitment to wellness is growing like never before. According to The Global Institute of Wellness, the global market is expected to reach $7 trillion by 2025, with personal care and beauty leading as the largest sector. Thanks in part to the pandemic, the way consumers view wellness has changed...
Comments / 0