What to Watch: Mass Market Executives Bullish on 2023

Macroeconomic concerns are no match for beauty’s mass market. Retailers, brand executives and analysts are anticipating a big year ahead for the channel. In addition to makeup — which began to rebound last year — being fully back, mass market retailers have found new ways to differentiate, making themselves ready to capitalize on any trade-down amid an uncertain economic backdrop. Beauty manufacturers also are spotting growth across all the categories in which they play.
What to Watch: The Wellness Boom

Consumer commitment to wellness is growing like never before. According to The Global Institute of Wellness, the global market is expected to reach $7 trillion by 2025, with personal care and beauty leading as the largest sector. Thanks in part to the pandemic, the way consumers view wellness has changed...

