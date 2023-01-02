Macroeconomic concerns are no match for beauty’s mass market. Retailers, brand executives and analysts are anticipating a big year ahead for the channel. In addition to makeup — which began to rebound last year — being fully back, mass market retailers have found new ways to differentiate, making themselves ready to capitalize on any trade-down amid an uncertain economic backdrop. Beauty manufacturers also are spotting growth across all the categories in which they play.

24 MINUTES AGO