Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
Jack Benny Johnson
Jack Benny Johnson of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Monday 12-26-2022 at the age of 86. He was born in Ligonier PA, where he grew up on a farm with 10 siblings. He worked as carpenter/lather for Pittsburgh local #432. He married the love of his life, Elaine, in 1962 and they lived in Latrobe PA for 40 years, when they retired to The Villages FL in 2003.
William Ray
William (Bill) Ray, loving husband and father passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the age of 82. Bill was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Roy and Winnie Ray. He graduated from Georgia Tech University with a Master’s degree in Industrial Management. Bill’s compassion for law enforcement took him to a career with the United States Department of Treasury retiring in 1992.
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
Indie Atlantic Studios Secures Rights to Documentary on Notorious Florida Sheriff
A Lakeland film company has landed the rights to produce a documentary on infamous Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall. Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the rights to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King’s books “Devil In The Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America” and “Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found.” Producer and director Katie McEntire Wiatt said they expect production to begin this year.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando
Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.
Jeanette Ray Hunter
Jeanette Ray Hunter, born March 26, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan was reunited with the love of her life on December 29, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her Florida home surrounded by her children. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lona Trottier, siblings Lila, baby Charles,...
Foggy Sunrise At The Villages Polo Club
Check out this beautiful foggy sunrise over the polo fields in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Beautiful Sunset Near On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunset photographed while on a bike ride near the On Top of The World Community in Ocala. Thanks to John La Fave for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Thomas L. Ceglie Sr.
Thomas L. Ceglie Sr., 72, of The Villages, Florida passed away December 27, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio on December 1, 1950 but lived most of his life in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Ellet High School in 1968. He was in the 25th Infantry division of the United States Army. He loved baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan his entire life. He was a starter at the Amber Wood golf course in The Villages for many years and he also played division 1 softball in The Villages known as T-Bone. He was awesome at defense and could play most any position.
Ona Mae Fooks
Ona Mae Fooks, 91, of Oxford, FL passed away, Monday, January 2nd, 2023. She was born December 12th, 1931, in Canal Point, FL to James Ernest Altman & Lula Mae Waldron Altman Nichols. She was bold & loyal in her faith in Jesus as her Savior and to her church....
Historic citrus shop in Citra offers taste of Old Florida
CITRA, Fla. — The hum of machinery and the rumble of fruit on the assembly line are familiar sounds to those who work at The Orange Shop, a historic building in the heart of Citra. What You Need To Know. A visit to Orange Shop in Citra offers a...
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further Notice
Monkey Island, December 26, 2022Photo byUncovering Florida. Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the playful monkeys at Homosassa's "Monkey Island", one of the area's most popular roadside attractions, may be surprised to learn that the mischievous little critters are currently still "on vacation" and will be until further notice.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Ernest Vail Trowbridge
On December 27, 2022, Ernest Vail Trowbridge, of The Villages, Florida, a beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, passed away after a valiant battle against Parkinson’s disease. He was eighty-three. Ernie, as he was known to his friends, was born on September 6, 1939, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Edmund Harrison Trowbridge and Viola Vail Trowbridge.
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
Marion County Animal Services to continue Betty White Challenge
In honor of Betty White, an iconic actress and animal advocate who passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021, Marion County Animal Services has announced that it will hold the Betty White Challenge every January in her name. During the month of January, Marion County residents...
Juanita G. Johnson
Juanita G. Johnson, 97, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Danbury, wife of the late Raymond N. Johnson, Sr., died on Friday, December 23, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. She is survived by her six children, Raymond N. Johnson, Jr., Brenda G. Lumm, Delores M. Haddad, Wayne Alan Johnson, Richard T. Johnson, and Ginger M. Tracey, seventeen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Juanita enjoyed her life with her friends in Danbury, residing in Lake Kenosia Park, and wintering in Florida with her daughter, Ginger, and son-in-law Bill, for the past twenty-nine years.
Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County Florida
Yes, surprise surprise - learning can be fun! Better yet, it's not just for school-aged children! Let's explore options for how you can have fun learning something related to technology, right here in Lake County, Florida - for free!
You Might Rethink Staying at a Disney World Hotel After You See This House!
Disney World hotels have some great theming to keep us immersed in the Disney parks while we’re on vacation. But what if you could buy a Disney-themed vacation home in Disney’s backyard?. According to Orlando Business Journal, Park Square’s Parasido Grande community will soon be opening and the...
