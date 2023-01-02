Thomas L. Ceglie Sr., 72, of The Villages, Florida passed away December 27, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio on December 1, 1950 but lived most of his life in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Ellet High School in 1968. He was in the 25th Infantry division of the United States Army. He loved baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan his entire life. He was a starter at the Amber Wood golf course in The Villages for many years and he also played division 1 softball in The Villages known as T-Bone. He was awesome at defense and could play most any position.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO