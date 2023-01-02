The sweet smell of fresh-baked bread floated out of the bakery at 418 Main St. in Edmonds for the first time during the second week of December 1923. The baker, F. E. Young, would never have thought that the aroma of baked goods would continue there for the next 100 years. But that is the reality, as The Edmonds Bakery celebrates its 100th anniversary on Main Street this year.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO