lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds workers frustrated as city delays ratification of Teamsters contract
As of Jan. 1, City of Edmonds workers represented by Teamsters Local 763 still do not have a contract. Despite these workers having voted to accept the new contract with the city on December 15, 2022, it has yet to come before the Edmonds City Council for ratification, leaving the workers confused, demoralized and feeling undervalued.
myedmondsnews.com
Time to nominate candidates for 29th Edmonds Citizen of the Year
The Edmonds Kiwanis Club is accepting nominations of outstanding Edmonds residents for the 29th Annual Edmonds Citizen of the Year award. Nominees should be a citizen active in civic affairs, community activities and/or business pursuits. It is open to individuals as volunteers or professionals in the line of duty. Award...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Council selects Mead, Nehring for 2023 leadership
The Snohomish County Council Tuesday morning elected its leadership team for 2023. Councilmember Jared Mead, a Democrat representing District 4 including Mountlake Terrace and Brier, was elected council chair. Mead, a Democrat, served as vice-chair in 2022. Councilmember Nate Nehring, representing District 1, was elected vice-chair. This is the first...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Valley School Superintendent Settlement: What went wrong?
On December 8th, 2022, in a letter to the community from the Snoqualmie Valley School District (SVSD), valley families learned that Superintendent Dr. Lance Gibbon had reached a separation agreement with the District after being on administrative leave since mid-September of this year. According to Board President Melissa Johnson, Gibbon...
Tri-City Herald
Local leaders don’t want an airport. But how much power do they have to stop it?
In October, government leaders in Pierce and Thurston counties made it clear they opposed siting a major airport within their jurisdictions. Officials requested that a state commission studying the viability of three rural areas — one near Graham, one near Roy and one in central Thurston County — cease doing so.
Seattle City Council agreement raises electric rates in unincorporated King County
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County. With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light...
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
myedmondsnews.com
Following restoration work, Meadowdale Beach to reopen to public starting Jan. 7
After completion of significant project milestones in 2022, Meadowdale Beach will once again be accessible to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration Project was initiated by Snohomish County Parks — al partnership with Snohomish County Surface Water Management (SWM), BNSF Railway, Tulalip Tribes, state and federal agencies, and the local community.
Frustrated couple pickets Wallingford post office to try to get mail delivered
SEATTLE — A Fremont couple, fed up after not getting mail for days, picketed outside their local post office. That couple is just one of several people telling KIRO 7 they have not received regular mail delivery. KIRO 7 put the question directly to the USPS; what’s up with...
KUOW
Some fish in King County aren't safe to eat. How do you warn the right people?
Yellow perch, cutthroat trout, a couple of species of bass — in lakes Washington, Sammamish, and Meridian, these fish are not safe to eat. The Washington state Health Department has found that these and several other species of fish in three King County lakes are contaminated with a perfluorinated chemical that can harm immune and reproductive systems, and increase the risk of certain kinds of cancer.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Foiling around on the waterfront
Vicki Hone Smith photographed this foil surfer enjoying a ride on the waterfront New Year’s Day. According to windfoilzone.com, “Foil surfing (or surf foiling) is the sport of riding a surfboard which has a hydrofoil attached to the board instead of a fin. This allows the surfboard to fly above the water. The surfer is essentially surfing the foil but riding the board.”
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Post Office lobby no longer open 24 hours
A simple note taped to the window of the Lakewood Post Office on 100th St reads, “Effective December 10th, 2022 Our 24 hours lobby will no longer be 24 hours- Our new hours of operation will be 5am-8pm. Thank you.”
425magazine.com
Port of Everett Announces Lease with Local Fro-Yo Franchise
A familiar fro-yo chain is planned to start construction at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place in spring 2023, with completion anticipated for 2024. The Port Commission has authorized a 10-year lease with BOYO LLC, a Bothell-based Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt franchisee. The lease terms include roughly 1,000 square...
myedmondsnews.com
Reflections on 100-year history of Edmonds Bakery
The sweet smell of fresh-baked bread floated out of the bakery at 418 Main St. in Edmonds for the first time during the second week of December 1923. The baker, F. E. Young, would never have thought that the aroma of baked goods would continue there for the next 100 years. But that is the reality, as The Edmonds Bakery celebrates its 100th anniversary on Main Street this year.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle PD lost 153 police officers in 2022, over 500 since defunding
The Seattle Police Department’s staffing crisis shows no end in sight. There were 153 separations in 2022, marking 509 officers leaving the force since the city council’s embrace of the defund movement. As a result, the department is now left with under 1,000 deployable officers, the lowest staffing seen in 30 years.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Window of love
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
substation attacksPhoto bySigmund/UnsplashonUnsplash. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security have warned that the US power grid needs to be made stronger to prevent terrorist attacks on US soil.
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
