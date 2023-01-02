ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police investigating crash that killed 1 person Monday afternoon

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 2100 block of Prospect Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. after a gold Chevrolet Impala, traveling north on Prospect at high speeds, crashed into two electrical poles.

Both sides of the poles were sheared at their base, and the vehicle continued north before striking a third pole.

Both the third pole and the vehicle were "sheared in half," police say.

The driver, identified as Craig Mack, 39, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash may have been responsible for a power outage that had over 1,000 in the dark at 5:45 p.m.

