whatafcknjoke
2d ago
Young teens and pre-teens stealing cars and car jacking...wtf. Grand theft auto , the video game, has much to do with influencing these little career criminals, as well as many other negative influences in our society. Remember folks....it takes a village. We all have to work together to help change this.
2
Webster Woman Charged in Fatal Rochester Hit-and-Run
A Webster woman has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Rochester. Police say 42-year-old Gina Inguagiato struck 67-year old Samuel Thompson of Rochester at Culver Road and Bay Street last June. Inguagiato then allegedly called 911 to falsely report her car was stolen to try to cover up her...
Two Rochester homes hit by gunfire; small children inside
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for suspects after two homes were hit by gunfire late Wednesday night. In both cases, small children were inside. A house on Finch Street was struck around 11 p.m. Wednesday. None of the occupants of the home, including a 5-year-old child, were injured.
RPD: 2 occupied homes with kids struck by gunfire overnight
Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
RPD: Suspect chased student and fired shots outside Frankin High school, no one injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say someone chased a 16-year-old student and fired shots outside of Franklin High School on Norton Street on Thursday morning. No one was struck by the bullets. Police found bullet casings near the entrance of the school. All Thursday morning, parents and relatives have...
Man Wounded in Bay St. Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old man who was driving on Bay Street, a few blocks east of Goodman. It happened late yesterday afternoon. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found evidence of the shooting, but no victim. They learned an hour later that the man...
Man charged after multi-agency police chase in several towns
CHILI, N.Y. – Two people were taken into custody after a chase through several towns in the Rochester area Wednesday afternoon. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says his department got a call about an incident involving two people in an SUV on Buffalo Road. When they arrived, the SUV...
Catalytic converter theft suspect arrested after chase, crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who police suspected in a Gates catalytic converter theft was arrested Wednesday, after investigators say he led them on a chase, crashed his car, and hid in a farm field. According to the Gates Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the reported theft at Buffalo Road […]
Batavia police warn of overnight thefts from vehicles
Batavia police can be reached at (585) 345-6350 if anything suspicious is seen.
One woman charged, one woman arrested after admitting to starting multiple fires on separate instances
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Arson Task Force charged one Rochester woman and arrested another Rochester woman Wednesday for multiple fire incidents, the Rochester Fire Department announced. The RFD says a Rochester woman was charged with arson in the second-degree Wednesday for a fire incident at 36 Hoeltzer St. around 3:06 p.m. on the same […]
Franklin High School on Lockout After Shots Fired Nearby
Rochester police are looking for the person, or persons, who fired a gun at a 16-year-old outside Franklin High School. It happened around 8:30 this morning. Police say there was some sort of incident off campus, and the teen ran toward the school on Norton Street. At least one person...
Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
Sheriff: Deputies arrest suspect in theft of jewelry from Kohl's
Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect wanted in the theft of jewelry from the Monroe Kohl's department store not long after the robbery was committed Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Kohl's employee called Monroe County Central Dispatch to report she had just been robbed, a news release issued by Sheriff Troy Goodnough said. The woman reported that a man grabbed two diamond rings out of her hand at the jewelry counter and ran out of the store with them. He then entered a vehicle in the parking lot of the store in the 2300 block of North Telegraph Road and fled the area.
FOUND: Missing teen from Village of Bloomfield
Abrams is described as standing at 5'05 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
14-Year-Old Boy From NY Goes Missing After Attending School Event, Police Say
New York State Police asked the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing after attending a school event. Ontario County resident John Abrams, of Honeoye, was last seen at Bloomfield Elementary School, where he attended a school event, police said in an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
Rochester Man Accused of Dragging Officer
The man accused of dragging a Rochester police officer last week is now facing a slew of charges. Police say 33-year-old James Brumfield was trying to steal from a Culver Road gas station just before midnight Thursday night. He then allegedly took off when the officer confronted him, trapping the...
Police Investigating the Shooting of an 18-Year-Old Rochester Man
An 18-year-old Rochester man is recovering from the city's latest shooting. It happened late yesterday afternoon on Ridgeway Avenue, near Dewey. The man was shot in the lower body. He was said to be in critical condition but is expected to survive. There are no arrests.
Victim Identified in Fatal Rochester New Year's Day Crash
The Rochester woman who died in a crash in the city's Beechwood neighborhood early New Year's Day has been identified. Police say 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart's car hit a tree head-on after a two-car crash at Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street. Lockhart was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is...
Police investigate Ridgeway Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized Monday after a shooting around Ridgeway Avenue near the Dewey Avenue intersection. Police were called to the area around 5:20 p.m. Investigators say the man was shot at least once in the lower body and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The events leading up to […]
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart
Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
