Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect wanted in the theft of jewelry from the Monroe Kohl's department store not long after the robbery was committed Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Kohl's employee called Monroe County Central Dispatch to report she had just been robbed, a news release issued by Sheriff Troy Goodnough said. The woman reported that a man grabbed two diamond rings out of her hand at the jewelry counter and ran out of the store with them. He then entered a vehicle in the parking lot of the store in the 2300 block of North Telegraph Road and fled the area.

