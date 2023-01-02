Read full article on original website
Frank Sprung
2d ago
so let me get this straight, so if one group of people get finger printed they don't pay 1 dollar a year every 10 years but the others do? wouldn't that be a violation of the United States Constitution? would this not violate the 14th ammendment?seems to me like a unfair law if one group does not have to pay but the other does.
Reply(4)
9
Jeffrey Sperry
3d ago
foid is unconstitutional
Reply(4)
24
Related
khqa.com
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
khqa.com
New changes to FOID card renewals
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There are new changes to Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person’s FOID card if they have submitted a full set of fingerprints to the ISP. This new change went into effect...
Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning
Taxpayers' pension costs Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. ...
kbsi23.com
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
25newsnow.com
Auto dealer lawsuit against Rivian dismissed
(25 News Now) - It’s a victory today for Rivian in a Cook County courtroom. A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in March 2021 by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association and more than 200 individual dealers. It claimed Rivian and electric car maker Lucid violated state law...
With New Smoke Detector Law In Effect, Some Illinois Residents May Need to Change The Ones in Their Home
Six years after the change was initially approved, Illinois' Smoke Detector Act officially took effect on Jan. 1, marking a new requirement for smoke detectors used in Illinois buildings and homes. The law states that any smoke detectors must have a "self-contained, non-removable, long-term battery." According to the Illinois Fire...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: Progress made toward assault weapons ban
CHATHAM, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says while time is running out during the lame duck legislation session going on now in Springfield, there is still time to get a ban on assault weapons done. A proposal is being filed that would also ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire...
edglentoday.com
Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement In Response To Illinois Supreme Court Stay Of SAFE-T Act Effective Date
CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement in response to an Illinois Supreme Court stay of the SAFE-T Act’s Jan. 1, 2023, effective date. “As we have stated previously, my office filed an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court because in this matter, only the Supreme Court’s final decision on the merits will be binding on all Illinois courts.
As Illinois Lawmakers Discuss HB5855, Here's What the Assault Weapons Ban Bill Says
As the Illinois General Assembly's convenes for the final days of its lame duck session, lawmakers are continuing negotiations on a bill that would ban assault weapons from being purchased or owned in the state. HB 5855, known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," would also prohibit most individuals under...
Cook County Judge Debra Seaton wants us to know the new laws for Illinois in 2023
Cook County Judge Debra A. SeatonPhoto byJudge Debra A. Seaton. Source: ABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Bills Going into Effect In 2023 | Illinois Senate Democrats | 102nd General Assembly.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act
CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. Early Thursday at an unrelated event in Chatham, just south of Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was confident a gun ban would advance. “I think there’s a majority, a strong majority of people across the state, that believe that we don’t need weapons of...
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
Illinois gun laws 2023: Lawmakers push to pass assault weapons ban in final days of general assembly
In addition to banning assault-style weapons, if approved and signed into law, the bill would increase the age to own a FOID card from 18 to 21 and, set 10 as the limit of rounds per magazine.
Here Are The New Illinois Driving Laws That Just Went Into Effect
I would love to tell you that Illinois took some time and drafted some really good new laws that will really crack down on people who blow through red lights, drive below the speed limit in the left-hand lane, or text while driving. Yep, I'd really love to tell you...
Selwyn Rogers, other U. of C. doctors call on legislators to pass Protect Illinois Communities Act
As doctors, we have witnessed first hand the trauma that gun violence inflicts on communities and families across our state. The pervasiveness of weapons designed to kill multiple people quickly is a threat to everyone, regardless of where you live. And now, we have the ability to dramatically reduce the number of these senseless and brutal gun related deaths here in Illinois.
Illinois Democrats Alter Bill to Ban Assault Weapons Statewide In Effort to Gain More Support
As the time window to pass an assault weapons ban begins to close, Illinois Democrats are reportedly making changes to the bill in hopes of making it more palatable to downstate legislators. According to Capitolfax.com, age requirements for owning a firearm will remain at 18 and the high-capacity magazine ban...
Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair
(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
Comments / 16