Frank Sprung
2d ago

so let me get this straight, so if one group of people get finger printed they don't pay 1 dollar a year every 10 years but the others do? wouldn't that be a violation of the United States Constitution? would this not violate the 14th ammendment?seems to me like a unfair law if one group does not have to pay but the other does.

Jeffrey Sperry
3d ago

foid is unconstitutional

Related
khqa.com

Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

New changes to FOID card renewals

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There are new changes to Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person’s FOID card if they have submitted a full set of fingerprints to the ISP. This new change went into effect...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning

Taxpayers' pension costs Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Auto dealer lawsuit against Rivian dismissed

(25 News Now) - It’s a victory today for Rivian in a Cook County courtroom. A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in March 2021 by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association and more than 200 individual dealers. It claimed Rivian and electric car maker Lucid violated state law...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: Progress made toward assault weapons ban

CHATHAM, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says while time is running out during the lame duck legislation session going on now in Springfield, there is still time to get a ban on assault weapons done. A proposal is being filed that would also ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire...
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement In Response To Illinois Supreme Court Stay Of SAFE-T Act Effective Date

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement in response to an Illinois Supreme Court stay of the SAFE-T Act’s Jan. 1, 2023, effective date. “As we have stated previously, my office filed an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court because in this matter, only the Supreme Court’s final decision on the merits will be binding on all Illinois courts.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act

CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. Early Thursday at an unrelated event in Chatham, just south of Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was confident a gun ban would advance. “I think there’s a majority, a strong majority of people across the state, that believe that we don’t need weapons of...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
ILLINOIS STATE
Hyde Park Herald

Selwyn Rogers, other U. of C. doctors call on legislators to pass Protect Illinois Communities Act

As doctors, we have witnessed first hand the trauma that gun violence inflicts on communities and families across our state. The pervasiveness of weapons designed to kill multiple people quickly is a threat to everyone, regardless of where you live. And now, we have the ability to dramatically reduce the number of these senseless and brutal gun related deaths here in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair

(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
ILLINOIS STATE

