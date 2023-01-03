CPD investigating death of 9-year-old shot on New Year's Day

Chicago Police investigate shooting that killed 9-year-old boy 02:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Monday were still looking for answers in the shooting that took the life of a 9-year-old boy in a house in the South Side's Brainerd neighborhood on New Year's Day.

Jarvis Watts was shot just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a house in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Police on Monday would not confirm how many times Jarvis was shot, but a family member said this was an accidental shooting.

Police said Jarvis was home with an extended family in the house when he was shot. Police did not say where exactly in the home the shooting happened, just that officers found him inside and there were many adults and children there.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, detectives are running into roadblocks in the investigation.

"I can't even wrap my fingers around that. I can't," said neighbor Shirley Smith. "It's just sad."

Indeed, neighbors living near 94th and Wallace streets were stunned to know a 9-year-old lost his life while inside his family's house. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office the boy died from multiple gunshots.

Police cannot determine whether Jarvis' death is due to negligence, or if it was criminal in nature.

We are told several adults and children were inside the house for a New Year's Day gathering. With the house packed, shots went off.

Police have not said whether Jarvis got a hold of the weapon, if another child pulled the trigger, or to whom the gun belongs.

Police have questioned everyone who was present. Despite speaking with those inside the house during the shooting, police still cannot tell us what happened.

A school administrator, who dropped off flowers at the home, confirmed the child attended Kipling Elementary School.

Neighbors described the child as caring. Smith said he would help her with chores – such as bringing in groceries.

"He was really happy child from what I noticed," Smith said. "I would always see him take the garbage out, you know? And if there was garbage on my side, he would pick it up and take it out."

Now, the vibrant child's light has been extinguished. His life has been cut shot in what family members told CBS 2 was an accidental shooting.

"I'm really sad to know that this has happened to him," Smith said.

Meanwhile, police want to know how this happened to Jarvis.

There are still other unanswered questions, such as if the gun was recovered. Police won't say.