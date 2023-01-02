Shakira Subtly Shades Ex Gerard Piqué In New Year's Day Message After Reaching Custody Agreement

mega

Shakira is not holding back when it comes to taking aim at ex Gerard Piqué .

On Sunday, January 1, the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress celebrated the new year with fans via an Instagram post, but she couldn't resist the opportunity to also subtly shade the former soccer player , who's the father of her two sons, Milan , 9, and Sasha , 7.

"Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," the post, when translated into english, read. "Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others."

"When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones," she penned in the sad but hopeful note. "More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side."

"Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human , so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love," the former Super Bowl performer concluded the post.

Shakira and Gerard dated for 11 years before calling it quits in June 2022 — a decision the superstar was completely shattered by, especially after the athlete moved on so quickly with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti , 23.

"Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” an insider spilled of the situation.

On Tuesday, November 8, the former power couple confirmed they came to an agreement over their young boys. "We have signed a custody agreement,” they both stated. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

According to a source, the two "signed an agreement that is best for the kids — which is their main focus ... Her and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is."