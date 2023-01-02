Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Local researchers looking for participants for weight loss study
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If your New Year's resolution is to lose weight or improve your health, local researchers are offering free help. Having a little tug between what you want to eat and improving those eating habits this year?. Local researchers may be able to help. The team at Meridian...
WCPO
Doctors expect 'lots' of flu cases as kids return to school post-holiday break
CINCINNATI — Tri-State hospitals are preparing for a post-holiday surge of flu-like illnesses. The most recent CDC data classifies Kentucky with a "high" level of influenza-like illnesses. Indiana and Ohio are both in the "very high" category. Health experts expect those levels to go up in the coming weeks.
wvxu.org
Local schools prepare for a return to class amid a rise in respiratory illnesses
Dr. Joseph Bailey is TriHealth's pediatric medical director and deals with illnesses in kids and teens on a daily basis. He says this year has been a bit different. Although a high number of kids coming into his office with flu-like symptoms is a regular occurrence around this time of year, Dr. Bailey has seen a noticeable rise in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
How large temperature swings can affect your health
“One of the easy ways to kind of tell the difference, if you have a fever, it's not allergies. That's a nice easy one, but a lot of times they can mimic each other.”
cleveland19.com
Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
Fox 19
Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Numerous products, dubbed “gas station heroin,” are being sold in gas stations right now that act like powerful opioids. Anyone can walk in and buy these products. The growing concern nationally is over the availability of an anti-depressant called Tianeptine. Tianeptine hasn’t been studied for...
WKRC
Dan needs a Kidney: Brandstetter's KangaRoof aids support
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local business owner steps up for a friend in need of a kidney. Local 12 first introduced you to Dan Becker in 2015 when he needed a transplant, and but now he needs a new one. Duane Brandstetter, a friend of Becker, is going beyond...
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
WHIO Dayton
Dayton Public Schools return to class today; Students and staff heavily advised to wear masks
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) are set to return to the classroom today, and all staff and students are heavily advised to wear masks again. The district says they are asking people to mask up because of an increase in sickness in Montgomery County, and the possibility of exposure to it over the holidays.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
WHIO Dayton
Montgomery Co. reports surge of drug overdoses this New Year holiday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County is reporting double the number of drug overdoses at area hospitals than anticipated this New Year holiday. This increase prompted the Community Overdose Action Team to notify the public of an “OD Surge”. A total of 11 overdoses were reported at area...
Ohio gas prices rise: What it looks like in the Miami Valley
In Ohio, gas prices rose an average of almost 20 cents in two days, the AAA website said.
WKRC
Level One Trauma Team trained to respond to emergency situations, like Hamlin's injury
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One step that did likely make a difference in Damar Hamlin’s condition so far is having a level one trauma center within minutes of Paycor Stadium. UC Health does have what it calls a level one trauma team. That means they are trained to respond to emergency situations from mass casualties to what happened when Hamlin went down on the field.
Fox 19
Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
WLWT 5
Thursday weather planner: Winter resets, late-evening precipitation possible
CINCINNATI — So far this year, the average high is nearly 60 degrees. That is certainly not typical for early January. Well, Thursday, we get a reset to more normal winter temperatures and the chance for a little bit of a wintry mix in the evening. Plan on grabbing...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies
VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
Fast Casual
Bonchon opens Ohio location on New Year's Eve
Bonchon, which serves hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, opened Dec. 31 in Mason, Ohio, at 8467 S. Mason Montgomery Road, under the direction of franchise owners Max Liu and Hong Zhong Zhong. "The southwestern Ohio community now gets to be a part of the Crunch Out Loud movement that has been...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $940 Million
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rose to $940 million after no tickets were sold, matching all six numbers on Tuesday (January 3rd). 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and 18 were drawn Tuesday. Tuesday’s jackpot was $785...
Comments / 0