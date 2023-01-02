CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One step that did likely make a difference in Damar Hamlin’s condition so far is having a level one trauma center within minutes of Paycor Stadium. UC Health does have what it calls a level one trauma team. That means they are trained to respond to emergency situations from mass casualties to what happened when Hamlin went down on the field.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO