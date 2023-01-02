Read full article on original website
Downtown Claremore sees local business success
Downtown Claremore has seen so much success with local businesses coming in that there's now a waitlist for business owners.
Claremore sheep farm teaching art of Navajo weaving
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore is handing down the art of Navajo weaving. As students learn how to weave a Navajo rug, they also learn the history behind it. “We’re losing a lot of these older traditions. we’re losing a lot of our heritage and it...
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
Something extra in your water bill
The city of Bartlesville has something extra for you in your January water bill. In coordination with the Osage Landfill, the city is sending you a coupon for one free trip to the landfill. It’s good all year, but there are some limitations. You can’t take complete or demolished structures,...
Bartlesville police search for runaway teenager
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have runaway from his home. Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg was reported as a runaway to police on Jan. 2 just after 9 p.m., officers said. Fridenberg was...
Roads closed in Broken Arrow for gas line repairs, city says
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced Thursday on Facebook that a major road in the southwest part of the city is temporarily closed due to gas line repairs. New Orleans Street between Garnett Road and Aster Avenue is blocked off while crews work to repair...
The ahha closure aftermath, the impact on local artists and the Tulsa community
TULSA, Okla. — “All I can say is that I had no idea. I really had no idea, as a full-time employee of ahha, when we were told that, we would be closing tomorrow. Whatever happened, I am not privy to. It would be nice to know. I mean, for future endeavors it would be nice to know what went wrong,” said Mery McNett, former manager of public programs for Ahha. “It is a situation that honestly just didn’t need to happen the way it did. And hopefully, we can learn from that so it won’t happen like that again or happen at all.”
City Of Broken Arrow To Begin New Door-To-Door Transit Program
The City of Broken Arrow is starting a pilot program to provide door-to-door transportation similar to other ride share services this fall. Last year, the city completed a study of its transit system options. Right now, the city has fixed service options, meaning there are set routes for buses, for example.
TFD responding to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Multiple units seem to be affected, but a specific number has not yet been determined.
Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System
Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
Bartlesville Council Approvis Crisis Team Funding
The Bartlesville City Council voted to accept a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and Grand Mental Health to form a Crisis Intervention Response Team Program. Teams would be comprised of mental health case managers and police officers paired to respond when a situation would call for more than just a law-enforcement presence. Police Captain Kevin Ickleberry told the council that the mental health professional would help to de-escalate situations when emotions run high. Vice-Mayor Jim Curd says police activities sometimes aren’t as simple as people would say they used to be. The city committed to set aside 100 thousand dollars a year, starting this month, to fund the program.
Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
FOX23′s partnership with Tulsa Crime Stoppers was a success in 2022
TULSA, Okla. — As 2022 has wrapped, FOX23 will continue partnering with Crime Stoppers in 2023 to work toward a safer community. FOX23 spoke with Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert about this partnership that began last year. Arrests were made and crimes were solved. 2022 was a success...
Tulsa Letterman Jacket Seen In Movie Donated To The Outsiders House Museum
A piece of Tulsa movie history was recently donated to The Outsiders House Museum. From on the big screen to on display, a letterman jacket has a new home, after the original owner donated it to The Outsiders House Museum. "My brother's friend, Hugh Walkingshaw, was cast in the movie,...
Broken Arrow's Bluff Landing could become wilderness destination
The Broken Arrow City Council approved the study last month, included with major development ideas, near Kenosha Street and the Verdigris River.
House Fire Quickly Contained In Coffeyville
The Coffeyville Fire Department was called to the 1400 block of W. 9th Street for a report of smoke coming from the attic of a home. Firefighters were able to gain access to the attic through a small ventilation window on the outside of the structure and through the ceiling on the inside and extinguished the blaze. The owner of the home was not at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
