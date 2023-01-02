Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Bring One for the Chipper taking trees in Macon and Warner Robins this weekend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bring One for the Chipper, the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation's tree recycling initiative that has been running for over 30 years, is making its final rounds in the Midstate until next Christmas. Everyone who donates a Christmas tree will get a free seed packet in exchange...
mercer.edu
Alumnus teaches students about the value of entrepreneurship through new series
MACON – Mercer University alumnus Trent Coggins recently shared with students his journey and successes opening an entertainment complex in Valdosta. A triple Bear who holds his B.A., MBA and J.D. from Mercer, Coggins spoke during the first session of the Stetson-Hatcher School of Business’ new Entrepreneurship Speaker Series.
wgxa.tv
CGTC's 2023 GOAL winner headed for regional
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After a series of finalist interviews, Central Georgia Technical College GOAL has announced their winner. The Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) is a statewide Technical College System program of Georgia, that recognizes excellence in academics and leadership for students in Georgia's technical colleges. Donald...
41nbc.com
Milledgeville water problems close to being resolved
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville has been experiencing water line breaks due to the frigid temperatures that moved through during Christmas weekend, but after more than a week, city manager Hank Griffeth says the majority of the problems have been resolved. “I do know that between three of our...
41nbc.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Haywood Road
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead Tuesday night. Jones says a passerby found the man, who he believes is in his mid-30s, around 8:45 in a ditch on Haywood Road near St. Luke Baptist Church. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the...
wgxa.tv
Washington County Tornado Confirmed
Severe storms moved through Middle Georgia Tuesday, January 3rd and Wednesday, January 4th. Some of the worst damage happened in Sandersville, Ga. The National Weather Service surveyed the damage on Thursday, January 5th and confirmed that the damage done was from an EF-1 Tornado. The damage path was 3.8 miles long and 400 yards wide with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph.
Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
wgxa.tv
GSP reports 18 dead from NYE weekend crashes
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol reports that 18 people lost their lives in crashes across the state in only 78 hours. Between December 30th and January 2nd, State Troopers and local law enforcement agencies worked 16 fatal crashes that resulted in 18 deaths across Clayton County, Dekalb County, Glynn County, Gwinnett County, Monroe County, and Hampton, Ga.
41nbc.com
Man shot during fight in Warner Robins
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
wgxa.tv
Earthquake gently rocks Lake Sinclair
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Parts of Baldwin and Hancock counties were host to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, the minor earthquake happened at 10:14 on Tuesday morning about nine miles northeast of Milledgeville around the Baldwin and Hancock border. Earthquakes of magnitudes less than...
wgxa.tv
One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
wgxa.tv
River flooding forces closure of Amerson River Park, Ocmulgee Heritage Trail
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has forced the closure of popular Macon outdoor spots. Following Wednesday's rain, and resulting flooding along the Ocmulgee River, parts of Amerson River Park and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail have been temporarily closed. The following areas are impacted:. Boat ramps on the...
'I wasn't sure what it was': Washington County neighbors picking up after storm leaves damage
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — After strong winds and rain swept through Central Georgia Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, people are having to deal with the damage left by the storms. Powerful and angry winds pummeled a small portion of Washington County just after 8:30 a.m. The storm stayed...
Parts of Amerson River Park and Ocmulgee Trail closed due to river level rising
MACON, Ga. — Due to rising river levels of the Ocmulgee, certain parts of Amerson River Park and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail will be closed temporarily. According to the National Weather Service, river levels in the park have reached around 18.65 feet, which is considerably higher than the rivers normal levels of around 7 to 9 feet.
NewTown Macon hosts 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown' for January First Friday
MACON, Ga. — With cold temperatures still impacting Central Georgia, many people are finding ways to stay warm. Several downtown businesses have stepped up to offer some warmth for January First Friday, in the form of a 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown.'. The restaurants are partnering with NewTown Macon for the...
How to keep kids safe from illness as they head back into the classroom
MACON, Ga. — If your child hasn't hit the halls yet chances are they'll be back in school soon. Considering all the people both parents and children have been exposed to over the holiday break, your child could be at risk for being exposed to different germs and illnesses.
wgxa.tv
Excessive rain washes out Monroe County road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has washed out a road in Monroe County. According to Monroe County's Road Department, Wadley Road has been washed out by the rain and is closed until further notice. Wadley Road intersects with Highway 41. It's unclear what portion of Wadley Road is washed out.
wgxa.tv
Atlanta man sits in Monroe County Jail after traffic stop leads to multiple charges
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A routine traffic stop in Monroe County ended up with a man facing several charges. Monroe County Deputies pulled over a silver Toyota Camry inside a northbound weigh station on Highway 401. During the stop, deputies say they learned that the driver, 23-year-old Quentin Williams of Atlanta, had an active warrant in Baldwin County for smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.
wgxa.tv
DNR cries 'fowl' on illegal duck hunting at Lake Juliette
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Four people found themselves on the wrong side of the law after trying to duck Game Wardens in a closed wildlife management area. Game Wardens were called out to Lake Juliette on Monday morning on a tip about duck hunting at the Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area, which is closed to waterfowl hunting on Mondays and Tuesdays.
