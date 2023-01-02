ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercer.edu

Alumnus teaches students about the value of entrepreneurship through new series

MACON – Mercer University alumnus Trent Coggins recently shared with students his journey and successes opening an entertainment complex in Valdosta. A triple Bear who holds his B.A., MBA and J.D. from Mercer, Coggins spoke during the first session of the Stetson-Hatcher School of Business’ new Entrepreneurship Speaker Series.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

CGTC's 2023 GOAL winner headed for regional

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After a series of finalist interviews, Central Georgia Technical College GOAL has announced their winner. The Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) is a statewide Technical College System program of Georgia, that recognizes excellence in academics and leadership for students in Georgia's technical colleges. Donald...
BONAIRE, GA
41nbc.com

Milledgeville water problems close to being resolved

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville has been experiencing water line breaks due to the frigid temperatures that moved through during Christmas weekend, but after more than a week, city manager Hank Griffeth says the majority of the problems have been resolved. “I do know that between three of our...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Coroner: Man found dead on Haywood Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead Tuesday night. Jones says a passerby found the man, who he believes is in his mid-30s, around 8:45 in a ditch on Haywood Road near St. Luke Baptist Church. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Washington County Tornado Confirmed

Severe storms moved through Middle Georgia Tuesday, January 3rd and Wednesday, January 4th. Some of the worst damage happened in Sandersville, Ga. The National Weather Service surveyed the damage on Thursday, January 5th and confirmed that the damage done was from an EF-1 Tornado. The damage path was 3.8 miles long and 400 yards wide with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

GSP reports 18 dead from NYE weekend crashes

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol reports that 18 people lost their lives in crashes across the state in only 78 hours. Between December 30th and January 2nd, State Troopers and local law enforcement agencies worked 16 fatal crashes that resulted in 18 deaths across Clayton County, Dekalb County, Glynn County, Gwinnett County, Monroe County, and Hampton, Ga.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot during fight in Warner Robins

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Earthquake gently rocks Lake Sinclair

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Parts of Baldwin and Hancock counties were host to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, the minor earthquake happened at 10:14 on Tuesday morning about nine miles northeast of Milledgeville around the Baldwin and Hancock border. Earthquakes of magnitudes less than...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

River flooding forces closure of Amerson River Park, Ocmulgee Heritage Trail

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has forced the closure of popular Macon outdoor spots. Following Wednesday's rain, and resulting flooding along the Ocmulgee River, parts of Amerson River Park and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail have been temporarily closed. The following areas are impacted:. Boat ramps on the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

NewTown Macon hosts 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown' for January First Friday

MACON, Ga. — With cold temperatures still impacting Central Georgia, many people are finding ways to stay warm. Several downtown businesses have stepped up to offer some warmth for January First Friday, in the form of a 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown.'. The restaurants are partnering with NewTown Macon for the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Excessive rain washes out Monroe County road

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has washed out a road in Monroe County. According to Monroe County's Road Department, Wadley Road has been washed out by the rain and is closed until further notice. Wadley Road intersects with Highway 41. It's unclear what portion of Wadley Road is washed out.
wgxa.tv

Atlanta man sits in Monroe County Jail after traffic stop leads to multiple charges

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A routine traffic stop in Monroe County ended up with a man facing several charges. Monroe County Deputies pulled over a silver Toyota Camry inside a northbound weigh station on Highway 401. During the stop, deputies say they learned that the driver, 23-year-old Quentin Williams of Atlanta, had an active warrant in Baldwin County for smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

DNR cries 'fowl' on illegal duck hunting at Lake Juliette

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Four people found themselves on the wrong side of the law after trying to duck Game Wardens in a closed wildlife management area. Game Wardens were called out to Lake Juliette on Monday morning on a tip about duck hunting at the Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area, which is closed to waterfowl hunting on Mondays and Tuesdays.
FORSYTH, GA

Community Policy