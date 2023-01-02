Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor
In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
This Washington County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Evergreen State.
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee
A labor shortage and outside investors who snap up properties have created a double whammy that’s impeding efforts to boost affordable housing in Milwaukee. For the past few years and especially since the pandemic, out-of-state investors have been buying up and renting single-family homes and duplexes throughout the city.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee budget, pension problem; tax hike, state relief on table
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's ballooning pension problem could lead to drastic city budget cuts; the Wisconsin Policy Forum warns of an impending crisis by 2025, when federal COVID-19 money runs out. Democratic Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been in talks about the city's looming...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’
WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
CBS 58
Racine students collecting cereal for world record attempt
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Red Apple Elementary School students in Racine are looking to break a world record with a breakfast treat. During the 2020-2021 school year, the kids collected 2,300 boxes of cereal and set them up like giant dominoes running long chains through the school. This year, school officials say they hope to collect 6,500 boxes for another world record attempt for cereal box dominoes on Friday, Feb. 3.
CBS 58
Local financial professional discusses holiday debt recovery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holidays may be over but many folks may still be feeling the pinch of holiday spending. Local financial professional Brad Allen from Drake and Associates joined us on Thursday, Jan. 5 to share strategies on how to tackle debt and get finances back on track in the new year.
CBS 58
Protesters rally outside Ascension CEO's home in effort to restore labor & delivery services
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night several dozen protesters braved the elements to urge Ascension Wisconsin to re-open labor and delivery services at St. Francis Hospital. Ascension shut down those services just before Christmas, creating a void on Milwaukee's south side. The nurses, healthcare workers and patients rallied not at...
WI lawmakers eye red light cams, steeper fines for repeat reckless drivers
Newly sworn-in Republican Representative Bob Donovan says he has one major concern with both bills. “They don’t give a damn about tickets," he said. "They laugh at tickets. They tear them up."
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa Public Library no longer collecting overdue fines
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wauwatosa Library Board has announced that the Wauwatosa Public Library is no longer collecting overdue fines on young adult and adult materials, after having previously eliminated fines on children's materials in 2019. The board noted in a press release issued on Wednesday, Jan. 4...
CBS 58
Racine Unified School District moves forward with major remodel, looks to hire small, diverse construction companies
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) is moving forward with a major remodel in the new year. The $595 million 2020 referendum project aims to improve and expand the district's facilities. "This is a huge project, but it's very significant because it's a school district,"...
WISN
Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
CBS 58
MATC encourages students to apply for full-ride scholarship before Friday deadline
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two hometown philanthropists are helping Milwaukee students achieve their college degree. Ellen and Joe Checota donated $5 million to the Milwaukee Area Technical College Foundation to pay for a full-ride scholarship program. The scholarship is designed for students seeking to earn a short-term career certificate or...
radiomilwaukee.org
Wisconsin drivers aren’t the worst. But they’re pretty close.
One of the many side effects from the pandemic is that everyone seems to have forgotten how to drive. We now have unbiased proof, as a nationwide insurance comparison platform named Wisconsin as the fourth-worst driving state in the country. A research team at QuoteWizard analyzed 2022 data from more...
WISN
Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up
MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
Comments / 1