ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor

In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee budget, pension problem; tax hike, state relief on table

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's ballooning pension problem could lead to drastic city budget cuts; the Wisconsin Policy Forum warns of an impending crisis by 2025, when federal COVID-19 money runs out. Democratic Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been in talks about the city's looming...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’

WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
WAUKESHA, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine students collecting cereal for world record attempt

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Red Apple Elementary School students in Racine are looking to break a world record with a breakfast treat. During the 2020-2021 school year, the kids collected 2,300 boxes of cereal and set them up like giant dominoes running long chains through the school. This year, school officials say they hope to collect 6,500 boxes for another world record attempt for cereal box dominoes on Friday, Feb. 3.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Local financial professional discusses holiday debt recovery

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holidays may be over but many folks may still be feeling the pinch of holiday spending. Local financial professional Brad Allen from Drake and Associates joined us on Thursday, Jan. 5 to share strategies on how to tackle debt and get finances back on track in the new year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wauwatosa Public Library no longer collecting overdue fines

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wauwatosa Library Board has announced that the Wauwatosa Public Library is no longer collecting overdue fines on young adult and adult materials, after having previously eliminated fines on children's materials in 2019. The board noted in a press release issued on Wednesday, Jan. 4...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
WEST ALLIS, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Wisconsin drivers aren’t the worst. But they’re pretty close.

One of the many side effects from the pandemic is that everyone seems to have forgotten how to drive. We now have unbiased proof, as a nationwide insurance comparison platform named Wisconsin as the fourth-worst driving state in the country. A research team at QuoteWizard analyzed 2022 data from more...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up

MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy