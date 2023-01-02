Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Eastside Inyo and Mono Boards of Supervisors Elect Officers for 2023 – by Deb Murphy
Inyo and Mono Counties’ Boards of Supervisors went through the traditional rotation of officers at their Tuesday meetings. The votes at both Board meetings were quick and without. controversy. Mono County District 2 Supervisor Rhonda Duggan rose from the Vice Chair position to the. Chair; District 4 Supervisor John...
This California County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Comments / 1