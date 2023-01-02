Bowl games bring big business to downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tens of thousands of people have packed downtown Orlando for bowl games in recent days.
That’s meant big business for downtown bars and restaurants.
Citrus Bowl organizers estimate more than 40,000 people packed the Camping World Stadium on Monday, and on average, bowl games sell about 75 percent of those tickets to out-of-towners.
Most of these crowds typically end up walking over downtown to places like Wall Street for post-game fun.
Police had the extra patrols out Monday to ensure those coming downtown remained safe.
