ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023

insidernj.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. added 12k new voters in December

New Jersey’s voter rolls grew by another 11,946 in December 2022, increasing from 6,514,061 to 6,526,007, according to voter registration data released today by the New Jersey Division of Elections. As has been the case in all recent voter roll updates, unaffiliated voters accounted for most of the gains, but both Democrats and Republicans added new voters as well.
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 1/5/2023

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Things are in a little bit of disarray here.” – Rep. Sherrill on the Speakership chaos. See the daily COVID-19 numbers on the NJDOH’s dashboard. The Murphy Administration announced funding to support security and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Where’s Murphy? A Look at the Governor’s Schedule in 2022

Before we get much further into 2023, here is the 2022 edition of “Where’s Murphy?” As part of a class project, my students[i] and I analyzed Governor Murphy’s public schedule in 2022. We randomly selected over 100 days in 2022 and coded his public schedule for each one. We were interested in where he went and what he talked about. To be fair, we really analyzed where he went and what he said he was going to talk about. We didn’t go to all of his events, we just read the notices from the Governor’s office explaining his schedule. I did a similar analysis back in 2018 when I looked at what Murphy did in his first 100 days in office. I wanted to do this every year but of course “Covid-19 Briefing” is a phrase not a column. Even so comparing what Murphy did in his first 100 days with what he did in 2022 is an interesting (to an academic at least) exercise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill to speed up construction permitting process, makes progress on efforts to build more affordable housing in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed A573, which makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting process. The bill codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection and allows for developers to contract...
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?

It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Lumberton ReOrg: Benson elevated to Mayor, LaPlaca becomes Deputy

Tuesday evening Terrance Benson became Lumberton’s new mayor. Outgoing Mayor Gina LaPlaca nominated Benson with a heartfelt motion. “It’s my honor to nominate my running mate, my friend and my personal hero Terrance Benson as Mayor” said LaPlaca. Benson, a 23-year law enforcement veteran and PBA...
LUMBERTON, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Gov. Murphy Takes Steps To Address Teacher Shortage Crisis

SOUTH JERSEY – New Jersey has been facing a teacher shortage with schools across the state lacking qualified individuals to teach students of every age. This has led to an over reliance on substitute teachers, as well as in some dire cases, combining classrooms. Although the exact data for...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Fight continues against ban on smoking in NJ casinos

Some people worry it would send gamblers across the Delaware River. A long-standing proposal in New Jersey’s state Legislature would close the carveout in the Smokefree Air Act, and ban smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos. Gov. Phil Murphy has said he would sign the bill when it lands on his desk. There’s been some pushback against this, as some people worry that banning smoking in New Jersey casinos would send gamblers across the Delaware River.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy