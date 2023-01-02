New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023

Read full article on original website
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Jersey City mayor setting up likely run for N.J. governor. Here are other possible contenders.
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop did more than announce he won’t seek re-election in 2025 on Tuesday. He revved up speculation about who may be seeking to succeed Phil Murphy as New Jersey’s governor three years from now. Fulop’s decision is widely seen as a sign he’s setting...
Evesham council drops solicitor in battle between two powerful law firms
Democrat Jaclyn Veasy began her second term as Evesham mayor last night with diminished power after a face-off between two influential South Jersey law firms didn’t go her way. The all-Democratic council voted to toss their township solicitor, Robert Wright, Jr. of Malamut & Associates, and replaced him with...
Josh Shapiro taps a Republican who stood up to Trump to be Pennsylvania's top elections official
Pennsylvania's incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, announced Thursday that he is tapping a Republican who stood up to Donald Trump after the 2020 election to be the state's top elections official. As the vice chair of Philadelphia's Board of Elections, Al Schmidt was at the center of defending the 2020...
While you were distracted Murphy took away constitutional rights (Opinion)
It might as well have been in the dead of the night in a back alley. Two days before Christmas Eve when New Jerseyans are more distracted than white-tailed deer during rutting season Gov Phil Murphy signed another gun law which was designed to do a sneaky maneuvering around a United States Supreme Court decision on concealed carry.
N.J. added 12k new voters in December
New Jersey’s voter rolls grew by another 11,946 in December 2022, increasing from 6,514,061 to 6,526,007, according to voter registration data released today by the New Jersey Division of Elections. As has been the case in all recent voter roll updates, unaffiliated voters accounted for most of the gains, but both Democrats and Republicans added new voters as well.
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 1/5/2023
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Things are in a little bit of disarray here.” – Rep. Sherrill on the Speakership chaos. See the daily COVID-19 numbers on the NJDOH’s dashboard. The Murphy Administration announced funding to support security and...
From slave mines to plantations, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Where’s Murphy? A Look at the Governor’s Schedule in 2022
Before we get much further into 2023, here is the 2022 edition of “Where’s Murphy?” As part of a class project, my students[i] and I analyzed Governor Murphy’s public schedule in 2022. We randomly selected over 100 days in 2022 and coded his public schedule for each one. We were interested in where he went and what he talked about. To be fair, we really analyzed where he went and what he said he was going to talk about. We didn’t go to all of his events, we just read the notices from the Governor’s office explaining his schedule. I did a similar analysis back in 2018 when I looked at what Murphy did in his first 100 days in office. I wanted to do this every year but of course “Covid-19 Briefing” is a phrase not a column. Even so comparing what Murphy did in his first 100 days with what he did in 2022 is an interesting (to an academic at least) exercise.
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Loyalist Becomes City Council President
There is a new Atlantic City, New Jersey Council President tonight as 1st Ward City Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph succeeds George Tibbitt as Council President. Tibbitt remains on City Council as a Council Member at Large. During a lengthy on-air interview this morning, Tibbitt assured the residents of...
Gov. Murphy signs bill to speed up construction permitting process, makes progress on efforts to build more affordable housing in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed A573, which makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting process. The bill codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection and allows for developers to contract...
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
Lumberton ReOrg: Benson elevated to Mayor, LaPlaca becomes Deputy
Tuesday evening Terrance Benson became Lumberton’s new mayor. Outgoing Mayor Gina LaPlaca nominated Benson with a heartfelt motion. “It’s my honor to nominate my running mate, my friend and my personal hero Terrance Benson as Mayor” said LaPlaca. Benson, a 23-year law enforcement veteran and PBA...
Gov. Murphy Takes Steps To Address Teacher Shortage Crisis
SOUTH JERSEY – New Jersey has been facing a teacher shortage with schools across the state lacking qualified individuals to teach students of every age. This has led to an over reliance on substitute teachers, as well as in some dire cases, combining classrooms. Although the exact data for...
NJ residents are moving out in high numbers again in 2022. Where would they move if they could go anywhere?
Family Destinations Guide, a “kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed over 3,000 families, proposing that they hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
Fight continues against ban on smoking in NJ casinos
Some people worry it would send gamblers across the Delaware River. A long-standing proposal in New Jersey’s state Legislature would close the carveout in the Smokefree Air Act, and ban smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos. Gov. Phil Murphy has said he would sign the bill when it lands on his desk. There’s been some pushback against this, as some people worry that banning smoking in New Jersey casinos would send gamblers across the Delaware River.
Be Careful, New Gun Laws Took Effect In New Jersey
If you are a gun owner, be careful where you bring your gun. There are new laws in place in New Jersey for the new year. Wherever you fall on this controversial topic, you should know the new rules in New Jersey. A new law just went into effect for...
