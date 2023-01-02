New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023

Before we get much further into 2023, here is the 2022 edition of “Where’s Murphy?” As part of a class project, my students[i] and I analyzed Governor Murphy’s public schedule in 2022. We randomly selected over 100 days in 2022 and coded his public schedule for each one. We were interested in where he went and what he talked about. To be fair, we really analyzed where he went and what he said he was going to talk about. We didn’t go to all of his events, we just read the notices from the Governor’s office explaining his schedule. I did a similar analysis back in 2018 when I looked at what Murphy did in his first 100 days in office. I wanted to do this every year but of course “Covid-19 Briefing” is a phrase not a column. Even so comparing what Murphy did in his first 100 days with what he did in 2022 is an interesting (to an academic at least) exercise.

