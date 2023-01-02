Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
Coach Once Coveted by Vikings Fans Could Rejoin NFL in 2023
Rewind the clock to the winter of 2022, and you might remember when Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh nearly a shoo-in to become the boss of the Minnesota Vikings. This isn’t revisionist sensationalism; Harbaugh to Minnesota was happening per credible sources. Harbaugh met with the Vikings for hours...
Bleacher Report
Troy Vincent: 'Everything is Being Considered' by NFL for Bills vs. Bengals Game
The NFL is keeping all options on the table regarding the Buffalo Bills' final two games of the regular season and the playoff schedule. Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, told reporters on Wednesday "everything is being considered" regarding the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended.
Bleacher Report
Potential Bengals vs. Ravens Wild Card Game Location Could Be Determined by Coin Flip
If the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, AFC North rivals, are scheduled to play against on another in the AFC Wild Card Round, the potential location of that game could be determined by a coin flip, the NFL announced Thursday. The league's proposal reads:. "If Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in Week...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects
The Houston Texans will have a franchise-altering decision to make if they secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft in Week 18. Houston will get to choose between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans need to...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Should Be All-In on Will Anderson Jr. After 2023 Draft Declaration
As the 2022 NFL regular season draws to a close, several team decision-makers have already turned their attention to the 2023 draft. One of this year's top prospects, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., declared his intentions to turn pro Monday. While quarterbacks such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: James Washington Released After T.Y. Hilton Signs Contract with DAL
The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver James Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington saw limited time on the field with Dallas, logging 15 offensive snaps over two games. He got crowded out of the receiving room by T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and has five receptions for 102 yards in his two appearances so far.
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 18?
Week 18 of the NFL season is here, but the conclusion of the regular season is difficult to focus on. In the Week 17 finale, a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision in the first quarter and was taken to the hospital. Early Tuesday morning, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was "restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment." Hamlin remains in critical condition. A statement from Hamlin's family was released Tuesday afternoon.
Bleacher Report
Underrated 2023 NFL Free Agents Teams Should Look to Poach from Division Rivals
With the 2022 NFL season almost complete, many teams are focused on 2023 free agency. Franchise cornerstones are often found through the draft, but adding proven veterans can help improve a team quickly. Free agents don't have to be highly coveted players to make a major impact either. Quarterback Geno...
Bleacher Report
Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume, AFC Title Game Could Take Place at Neutral Site
The NFL has ruled that Monday's Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game, which was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a first-quarter hit, will be ruled a no-contest. The game carried significant AFC postseason seeding implications, and the NFL has released a memo (h/t ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Davante Adams 'Absolutely' Wants to Return to Raiders Despite Derek Carr Benching
Wide receiver Davante Adams plans on being with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 even if quarterback Derek Carr is elsewhere. "Absolutely," he told reporters when asked if he wants to be on the Raiders next season. Adams explained getting the chance to play with his friend and college teammate...
Bleacher Report
Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement
There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Predicting NFL Teams That Will Be Most Active in Trade Talks During 2023 Offseason
The NFL postseason has yet to be played, so for 14 teams, the season is far from over. It's not time to worry about 2023 just yet. It might be in a week or so. Hopefully, it won't be for a month or so. However, for the other 18 teams...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players and Coaches Under the Most Pressure in Week 18
In the NFL, pressure is a constant. For every player and coach. Those who don't perform will be replaced by ones who do. Head coaches who don't win don't stay head coaches for long. The ramifications of that pressure make (or cost) players millions of dollars every season. But for...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Addresses NFL Rumors, Says He Expects to Return to Michigan in 2023
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated his plans are to remain in his current position despite rumors about a move to the NFL:. "While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," Harbaugh said in the statement. The Athletic reported...
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era. After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.
Bleacher Report
Sarah Taylor, Wife of Bengals' Zac Taylor, Leads Effort to Send Cards to Damar Hamlin
Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, is leading the efforts of 40 Cincinnati-area grade schools that are having students write get-well cards for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, per ESPN's Ben Baby. Cardinal Pacelli School which Taylor's four children attend, began the efforts to send...
