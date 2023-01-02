Read full article on original website
Rex Flippin
Rex Allen Flippin was born at the family home in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Paul Garnet Flippin and Eva Murrell (Anglin) Flippin on September 6, 1932. He died at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2022, surrounded by his family. He married Jo Ann Garrison on March 5, 1951, at...
Hicks To Be Honored Jan. 27 With Retirement Reception
Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Johanna Hicks will be honored with a retirement reception from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Office, hosted by Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers. All are invited to attend. Hicks has dedicated 27 years of service to...
Gaylon Dale Hume
Gaylon Dale Hume, age 77, of Sulphur Bluff, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Visitation will be on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home with Paul Newby officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Kunkle, Rylie Kunkle, Blake Hume, Jeff Stevens, Jason Brown, and Jared Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Joseph Hume. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.
William “Dub” Matheny
William “Dub” Matheny, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Como, Texas. William was born on October 16, 1940, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Horace and Tennessee Matheny. William is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Christopher of Antlers, Oklahoma, Karen Dalton and husband Phillip...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Underwriters Sought For Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Project
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is seeking underwriters for one of its funding goals for the year. The funding priority is an educational program that the Hopkins County Hospital District’s EMS will make available to area teens to educate them on the risks of impaired driving.
Paris Junior College Students to be Awarded $1500 or $500
Paris Junior College students taking 15 semester credit hours will receive $1,500 this spring semester and other students $500. Qualifying students will also receive a free laptop. Dual credit/concurrent students are not eligible for the programs. “We know these are tough times for many people,” said PJC President, Dr. Pam...
Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter Joins Lamar National Bank Board
Paris, Texas – Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for nineteen years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, the Minnesota Twins inducted Torii into the Twins Hall of Fame.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department said it has discontinued an Amber Alert and located Alexis Vidler, 17, a girl reported missing Thursday in Celina. Police officers working “in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies” located Vidler at a residence near Princeton, Texas, the department said.
Sulphur Springs shoot, kill armed man on Monday
In Sulphur Springs, local police say an armed man who pointed his gun at police was shot and killed by officers on Monday. An official statement says Monday evening, police and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself or others. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1233 South Broadway Street. Officials say the man left the car and ran away from officers, who followed him. The statement says the man pointed a handgun at officers, and a Sulphur Springs policeman then shot the man, who died at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. Following protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
11 City Employees Recognized For Service
Sulphur Springs City Council during the regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, took time to recognize 11 employees for their service to the city. Mayor Doug Moore presented service pins to city employees who’ve hit new 5-year milestones this year. “When I first got on this council, I didn’t...
Why does an Eiffel Tower replica in East Texas wear a cowboy hat? Watch the story of Paris, Texas
Paris was founded in the 1840s, and quickly became a hub for business and culture in Northeast Texas. Unfortunately, in 1916, a massive fire destroyed much of the downtown, forcing the town's residents to rebuild. Within 5 years, the downtown area was built back up again, featuring buildings that reflect the numerous architectural styles of the early 20th century.
Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
Cool Season Weeds Can Be Detrimental To Warm Season Perennial Forages
By Mario Villarino, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, forage producers focus most of our energy on our warm season perennial pastures and hay meadows (bermudagrass, bahiagrass, etc.). That means most of our weed control efforts are also focused on warm season weeds (such as carolina horsenettle, blackberry, etc). Unfortunately, cool season weeds can be just as detrimental to our warm season perennial forages.
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of January 2-7 News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image ...
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report – Jan. 3, 2023
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2023, presented to the City Council, in a Memorandum as well as aloud, the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We had one workers compensation claim in December for a firefighter who fractured his ribs in a fall. We filed...
After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!
Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
What’s In Store For 2023?
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. With the new year you may be interested in being healthier, but what does healthy mean? The word healthy can be hard to define because there are many factors that contribute to one’s health. So let’s start with a few basics:
