Roker Roundtable: Do you want Sunderland to have a good run in the FA Cup this season?

I’d be happy to make plenty of changes and give opportunities to fringe players. Given the injury issues we’ve had this season, I wouldn’t be disappointed to lose, just as long as the players who start get a decent run out. The FA Cup is great but at this point in time, it’s important to make sure that we don’t end up with any more key players picking up injuries.
DONE DEAL: Tottenham Women announce record signing of Beth England

It’s a bit of a tough time to be a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, so about some good news for a change? This was rumored last week, but now it’s official — Tottenham Hotspur Women have just finished what might be the addition of the season, formally announcing the signing of England international and Chelsea striker Bethany England.
Sunderland’s January Preview: What have we got coming up this month?

The FA Cup journey starts at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. For the first time since the 2017/18 season, we are in the third round and we will be looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2014/15 season! It won’t be a straightforward task though, as lots of changes are anticipated for the Lads. Shrewsbury was never an easy place to go when we were in League One and we did only win there once in our four seasons.
Man Utd vs Everton - FA Cup third round preview | What next for the crisis-hit Toffees?

The road to Wembley starts here, but a spring trip to the capital is the last thing on the minds of Evertonians as the club once again finds itself mired in crisis. Tuesday’s disastrous capitulation against Brighton combined with other results on Wednesday saw the Toffees fall into the Premier League relegation zone.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Embarrassing Defeat to Brighton

Buckle up, folks. Today’s edition of 5 Telling Stats does not make for pleasant reading. Coming out of the World Cup break, Everton were hoping to turn their fortunes around after suffering a dreadful drop in form directly before the Premier League was adjourned. However, the Toffees have picked up just 1 point in the first 3 games back, and it came from the most difficult fixture among them funnily enough. However, that means Everton have picked up just 5 points from the last 11 games, and what was once a seemingly rock solid defense has been conceding for fun. This is the definition of relegation form.
How Liverpool’s Midfield Became Such A Mess, Explained

Everyone and their cousin’s dentist is talking about how Liverpool’s midfield needs some serious help. We’re a long way from the stout and resilient midfield three that provided the foundation for Liverpool to go on to one of the most impressive campaigns in modern football history. But...
Chelsea FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History

Manchester City are headed to West London to face Chelsea FC. It is the first of back-to-back matches against the Blues, away in the Premier League and home for the FA Cup. City will be keen to get the three points at Stamford Bridge and move closer to EPL leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are looking to refind their form and get back in the race for European football.
Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United are living again. Four straight wins since returning from the World Cup, nine goals scored and none conceded with three different back four units. It wasn’t all pretty, but the team is vibing nonetheless with Erik ten Hag at the helm. The standout performers over the recent...
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Fulham

Leicester City made it 3 defeats from 3 matches in the festive period, falling to Fulham by a score of 1-0 at the King Power on Tuesday. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored an early goal with more than a little help from the City defence. The Foxes were dominant in the second half but couldn’t find a way past Bernd Leno in the Cottagers’ goal.
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The definition of insanity

What is there even to say at this point? Tottenham Hotspur returned from the World Cup and promptly picked up one point in two matches, sliding out of the top four and only widening the gap behind league-leading Arsenal. The issues are completely opponent-independent, and there is no fixture that feels easy.
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Predicted Line-Up | Simms or Maupay?

After a humiliating midweek defeat, Frank Lampard’s position is under real pressure. So, it might not be a bad thing for him that Everton are quickly back in action, with a game they’re simply not expected to win in the cup. Away to Manchester United is a rotten...
Villama Preview: Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

With everything coming up roses for the Villa lately, Wolves feels like a sure win, but may be a little trickier than one would expect. Per Matt Maher of the Express & Star, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, and Leander Dendoncker are all doubtful for the match, while a more optimistic WhoScored lists only McGinn and Luiz as such, with Jacob Ramsey and Diego Carlos also unavailable. In more positive news, we should absolutely expect Emi Martinez to be back in goal.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Chelsea FC v Manchester City

Pep stayed with a nearly unchanged line-up against Everton last time out. Given the result and the quick pace of the fixtures, I expect something a little different this time around. Here’s my guess for the Manchester City starters against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge. As Usual, Ederson starts in Goal.
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Final | Bye bye Frank?

Fulltime Thoughts - Nothing I can say here that you as a fan haven’t already said or thought. We’re going down if nothing changes, and that’s one game before we hit the halfway mark. Good night all. 90+4’ - Final whistle. Frank Lampard goes straight down the...
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...

