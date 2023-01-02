Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Do you want Sunderland to have a good run in the FA Cup this season?
I’d be happy to make plenty of changes and give opportunities to fringe players. Given the injury issues we’ve had this season, I wouldn’t be disappointed to lose, just as long as the players who start get a decent run out. The FA Cup is great but at this point in time, it’s important to make sure that we don’t end up with any more key players picking up injuries.
SB Nation
Comment: Forest striker Sam Surridge linked with Sunderland loan move - should we snap him up?
Given where we find ourselves currently in the Championship table and the fact we have so many injuries, it’s to be expected that Sunderland are going to be linked with lots of players this month in the media. That said, the first legitimate-sounding striker link in the new year...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham Women announce record signing of Beth England
It’s a bit of a tough time to be a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, so about some good news for a change? This was rumored last week, but now it’s official — Tottenham Hotspur Women have just finished what might be the addition of the season, formally announcing the signing of England international and Chelsea striker Bethany England.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s January Preview: What have we got coming up this month?
The FA Cup journey starts at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. For the first time since the 2017/18 season, we are in the third round and we will be looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2014/15 season! It won’t be a straightforward task though, as lots of changes are anticipated for the Lads. Shrewsbury was never an easy place to go when we were in League One and we did only win there once in our four seasons.
SB Nation
Graham Potter agrees it’s not acceptable for Chelsea to lose but we have to accept losing
Graham Potter, international man of emotional intelligence is not oblivious to the criticisms, the expectations, or the disappointments you may have. He understands your feels and the shallowness of your base animal instincts. But all that ... is, like, just your opinions, man. This is the real world, Larry. And...
SB Nation
Man Utd vs Everton - FA Cup third round preview | What next for the crisis-hit Toffees?
The road to Wembley starts here, but a spring trip to the capital is the last thing on the minds of Evertonians as the club once again finds itself mired in crisis. Tuesday’s disastrous capitulation against Brighton combined with other results on Wednesday saw the Toffees fall into the Premier League relegation zone.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Embarrassing Defeat to Brighton
Buckle up, folks. Today’s edition of 5 Telling Stats does not make for pleasant reading. Coming out of the World Cup break, Everton were hoping to turn their fortunes around after suffering a dreadful drop in form directly before the Premier League was adjourned. However, the Toffees have picked up just 1 point in the first 3 games back, and it came from the most difficult fixture among them funnily enough. However, that means Everton have picked up just 5 points from the last 11 games, and what was once a seemingly rock solid defense has been conceding for fun. This is the definition of relegation form.
SB Nation
How Liverpool’s Midfield Became Such A Mess, Explained
Everyone and their cousin’s dentist is talking about how Liverpool’s midfield needs some serious help. We’re a long way from the stout and resilient midfield three that provided the foundation for Liverpool to go on to one of the most impressive campaigns in modern football history. But...
SB Nation
Chelsea FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are headed to West London to face Chelsea FC. It is the first of back-to-back matches against the Blues, away in the Premier League and home for the FA Cup. City will be keen to get the three points at Stamford Bridge and move closer to EPL leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are looking to refind their form and get back in the race for European football.
SB Nation
Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth
Manchester United are living again. Four straight wins since returning from the World Cup, nine goals scored and none conceded with three different back four units. It wasn’t all pretty, but the team is vibing nonetheless with Erik ten Hag at the helm. The standout performers over the recent...
SB Nation
TEAM NEWS: Bentancur to miss tomorrow’s match at Palace, Bissouma suspended, Kulusevski still questionable
A lot of questions are being asked of Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of Sunday’s disappointing home defeat to Aston Villa. Unfortunately, manager Antonio Conte doesn’t have many answers, at least when it comes to his missing players. Conte held his press conference ahead of Spurs’ trip to...
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Fulham
Leicester City made it 3 defeats from 3 matches in the festive period, falling to Fulham by a score of 1-0 at the King Power on Tuesday. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored an early goal with more than a little help from the City defence. The Foxes were dominant in the second half but couldn’t find a way past Bernd Leno in the Cottagers’ goal.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The definition of insanity
What is there even to say at this point? Tottenham Hotspur returned from the World Cup and promptly picked up one point in two matches, sliding out of the top four and only widening the gap behind league-leading Arsenal. The issues are completely opponent-independent, and there is no fixture that feels easy.
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Predicted Line-Up | Simms or Maupay?
After a humiliating midweek defeat, Frank Lampard’s position is under real pressure. So, it might not be a bad thing for him that Everton are quickly back in action, with a game they’re simply not expected to win in the cup. Away to Manchester United is a rotten...
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: ‘Jovačić’ in the pivot, unchanged up front
Chelsea are going through a rough patch and could face no opponent worse than Manchester City right now. But the schedule can’t be helped, so we will have to pull ourselves together to avoid a humiliation. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. The WAGNH community have stuck with the 4-2-3-1, just...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
With everything coming up roses for the Villa lately, Wolves feels like a sure win, but may be a little trickier than one would expect. Per Matt Maher of the Express & Star, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, and Leander Dendoncker are all doubtful for the match, while a more optimistic WhoScored lists only McGinn and Luiz as such, with Jacob Ramsey and Diego Carlos also unavailable. In more positive news, we should absolutely expect Emi Martinez to be back in goal.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Chelsea FC v Manchester City
Pep stayed with a nearly unchanged line-up against Everton last time out. Given the result and the quick pace of the fixtures, I expect something a little different this time around. Here’s my guess for the Manchester City starters against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge. As Usual, Ederson starts in Goal.
SB Nation
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Final | Bye bye Frank?
Fulltime Thoughts - Nothing I can say here that you as a fan haven’t already said or thought. We’re going down if nothing changes, and that’s one game before we hit the halfway mark. Good night all. 90+4’ - Final whistle. Frank Lampard goes straight down the...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup
Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?
Comments / 0