WMDT.com
Strong charitable giving for local non-profits in 2022, sight set on growth for new year
DELMARVA — Although giving season has come and gone, The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore wants to remind you how important your support is to local non-profits whether big or small year-round. President Erica Joseph says 2022 was another year of strong charitable giving for the foundation. She...
wypr.org
WYPR's health reporter got a ‘flooster’ and doctors say Marylanders should too, amid vaccine fatigue
Editor's Note: WYPR’s health reporter Scott Maucione wrote this story about his own experience of getting his own flooster vaccinations. Click on the audio above to listen. I’ve never been a fan of needles. In fact, when movies show someone getting a needle stuck in their arm, I usually have to look away.
newsfromthestates.com
Many diabetic Marylanders now have a $30 insulin copay because of a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1
Many Maryland residents with diabetes will now pay a maximum $30 co-pay for insulin, thanks to a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1. The Insulin Cost Reduction Act, signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last spring, does more than the Inflation Reduction Act, a federal law that only covers those 65 or older on Medicare for an insulin cap of $35. The federal law also took effect Jan. 1.
USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents
(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
delawarepublic.org
Health Care Commission mulls changing eligibility rules for student loan forgiveness program
Delaware’s expansive new healthcare provider loan repayment program is still struggling to find takers, prompting the state Health Care Commission to consider loosening eligibility requirements. The program is intended to entice new primary care specialists – including both physicians and nurses – to practice in Delaware by offering up...
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce
ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
mocoshow.com
State Retirees’ Group Awarding $2,000 Scholarships To Three Maryland School Employees
The Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA) will award three $2,000 scholarships to public school employees in Maryland who are enrolled in a program leading to teacher certification, or certification as a school counselor, speech and language pathologist, physical or occupational therapist, school social worker, administrator or supervisor, media specialist, supervisor or administrator, or school psychologist. Teachers who have a current certification and are enrolled in a program pursuing certification in another education-related area are also eligible to apply, as are uncertified teachers, teacher assistants or aides, or substitute teachers.
WMDT.com
National youth overdose deaths spike 94% between 2019 and 2020, says CDC
DELAWARE – Between 2019 and 2020, overdose deaths spiked 94% amongst American middle and high school students, according to the CDC. Between 2020 and 2021, those numbers jumped 20% nationally, according to that same report. In The First State. The Delaware Department of Public Health (DPH) says the number...
WJLA
New MCAP results show Maryland students are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — New numbers are coming in that seem to show the academic crisis in the classroom isn’t going away. Students are still struggling, especially when it comes to math. That students suffered academically during the pandemic and virtual learning has been well documented....
WIS-TV
Troopers raise money, donate Christmas presents to children after parents die in crash
NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) - Authorities in Maryland say troopers helped a family over Christmas after their parents died in a crash. According to Maryland State Police, troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to purchase Christmas presents and gift cards for the Zeimer family.
Bay Net
Ten Maryland MSE Faculty Members Ranked In Top 2% Of World Scientists
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Ten University of Maryland Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) faculty members are amongst the top 2% of world scientists according to a ranking methodology developed by a Stanford University professor, John Ioannidis, based upon scientific citation data since 1788. Professors John Cumings, Liangbing Hu, Gottlieb...
WMDT.com
Changes to payment system for certain MD caregivers causing confusion
MARYLAND – Imagine you live with, and provide full-time care for someone who has a disability. While rewarding, caregivers say it can also be exhausting, and time consuming. Folks chosen by their family members to provide that care get funds from the state of Maryland to do so. However, they say a recent change to the pay system is causing confusion.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
Wbaltv.com
With hospitals at 90% capacity, officials worried about new COVID-19 surge
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Maryland are at their highest level in months. The state health department hasn't reported new numbers since late last week, but health officials expect those numbers to go up in the coming weeks. It's not just COVID-19 causing concern right now, with about 11% of...
The United States Postal Service is hiring right here in Maryland
USPS staff will be on hand to assist applicants with information on available positions and to answer questions about starting pay and benefits.
WMDT.com
MD marijuana legalization causing concerns for K-9 units statewide, local law enforcement officials weigh in
MARYLAND – “So we’re in a little bit of limbo right now on what the new law means,” Sheriff Gamble said. The legalization of recreational marijuana for Maryland adults 21 and over goes in effect July 1st. It’s a move that could potentially impact the way...
WBOC
Maryland to Hold Virtual Disaster Center for those Impacted by Severe Weather
MARYLAND- The Maryland Insurance Administration will be holding a final Virtual Disaster Center Wednesday to help those impacted by severe weather. The meeting will be held over Zoom. Anyone with insurance-related issues or questions about damage from severe weather that has recently impacted the state is encouraged to join. In...
Human trafficking real issue in Maryland, here's how to spot signs
Human trafficking is a scary occurrence that involves trading a person for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
VERIFY: Why you should renew your medical marijuana card in Maryland after weed is legalized
WASHINGTON — The year 2023 is shaping up to be a big one for the marijuana enterprise in Maryland. Last year, 65% of Maryland voters passed a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana on the Nov. ballot. The referendum was the final step; the General Assembly passed a companion bill back in April.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
