ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Many diabetic Marylanders now have a $30 insulin copay because of a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1

Many Maryland residents with diabetes will now pay a maximum $30 co-pay for insulin, thanks to a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1. The Insulin Cost Reduction Act, signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last spring, does more than the Inflation Reduction Act, a federal law that only covers those 65 or older on Medicare for an insulin cap of $35. The federal law also took effect Jan. 1.
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents

(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce

ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
WILMINGTON, DE
mocoshow.com

State Retirees’ Group Awarding $2,000 Scholarships To Three Maryland School Employees

The Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA) will award three $2,000 scholarships to public school employees in Maryland who are enrolled in a program leading to teacher certification, or certification as a school counselor, speech and language pathologist, physical or occupational therapist, school social worker, administrator or supervisor, media specialist, supervisor or administrator, or school psychologist. Teachers who have a current certification and are enrolled in a program pursuing certification in another education-related area are also eligible to apply, as are uncertified teachers, teacher assistants or aides, or substitute teachers.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

National youth overdose deaths spike 94% between 2019 and 2020, says CDC

DELAWARE – Between 2019 and 2020, overdose deaths spiked 94% amongst American middle and high school students, according to the CDC. Between 2020 and 2021, those numbers jumped 20% nationally, according to that same report. In The First State. The Delaware Department of Public Health (DPH) says the number...
DELAWARE STATE
Bay Net

Ten Maryland MSE Faculty Members Ranked In Top 2% Of World Scientists

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Ten University of Maryland Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) faculty members are amongst the top 2% of world scientists according to a ranking methodology developed by a Stanford University professor, John Ioannidis, based upon scientific citation data since 1788. Professors John Cumings, Liangbing Hu, Gottlieb...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Changes to payment system for certain MD caregivers causing confusion

MARYLAND – Imagine you live with, and provide full-time care for someone who has a disability. While rewarding, caregivers say it can also be exhausting, and time consuming. Folks chosen by their family members to provide that care get funds from the state of Maryland to do so. However, they say a recent change to the pay system is causing confusion.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy