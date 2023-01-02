Read full article on original website
$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, according to the Brea Police Department. All suspects were believed […]
Woman, 20, not expected to survive shooting in Westmont area of Los Angeles
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news […]
Suspect arrested in South LA hit-and-run that killed foster mom who was dropping off toys at shelter
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that claimed the life of a foster mother.
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said today.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
Slain Riverside County sheriff’s deputy honored at Rose Parade
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was honored at the Rose Parade on Monday. During the annual event, a riderless horse led the agency’s Mounted Enforcement Detail in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. “It creates a moment of pause when you see that horse and […]
goldrushcam.com
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition
January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto
A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County
Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
foxla.com
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
