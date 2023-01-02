ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
WEST COVINA, CA
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, according to the Brea Police Department. All suspects were believed […]
BREA, CA
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona

A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition

January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County

Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
LA VERNE, CA
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez

WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
WEST COVINA, CA
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA

