ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 5

john_n_MD
2d ago

A stolen car that’s been burned is not “recovered”. 2023 carjackings and crime in DC will get worse. DC voted for continued increases in crime with incompetent mayor and DA. They think free busses will curb this? Laughable.

Reply
4
Padraic Súilleabháin
2d ago

Have to wonder where the the pry bar came from! Like illegal guns probably from Virginia. Are libs going to focus on pry bar legislation? DC is a third world country with thugs. Period.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Woman left on side of Colorado interstate by rideshare driver hit by two vehicles and killed

Questions abound about a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 after midnight on New Year's Day, CBS Colorado's Olivia Young reports. According to Thornton police, a woman was in the rideshare vehicle with friends and became ill. The driver pulled over and the passengers, who'd chosen to end the ride, paid and got out. Soon after, the woman walked onto the roadway and was hit by a dark truck that kept going. The woman was then hit by a car while she was lying on the highway. That car stopped.
THORNTON, CO
People

Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking

Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
LARGO, MD
teslarati.com

Tesla on Autopilot stopped by police after driver falls asleep, steering wheel weight found

A rather strange incident transpired recently on the Autobahn near Bamberg, Germany. While patrolling the area, police noticed a Tesla, seemingly with Autopilot engaged, traveling while its driver was asleep. It took 15 minutes before the all-electric vehicle was stopped by authorities. A press release from the Polizei Bayern (Bavarian...
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Narcisi Winery employee accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from company

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former Narcisi Winery employee is facing charges for allegedly ripping the business off for tens of thousands of dollars.West Deer Police say Kevin Weis would apply discounts to customers' bills after they paid full price and pocket the difference.Police say Weis would also take the cash and void bills.Narcisi Winery says Weis stole a total of over $38,000.He's set to appear before a judge next month. 
Ty D.

20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rd

An online auction featuring products from the now-closed store will be held starting January 3rd. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The closure of a Walmart store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has led to a unique opportunity for shoppers looking for bargains. An online auction featuring products from the now-closed store will be held starting January 3rd, with items such as folding tables, chairs, forklifts, and basketball hoops available for bidding.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BBC

Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital

Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
TheDailyBeast

Louisiana Officer Charged After 2 Teens Killed in Chase

A Louisiana cop has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide after a police chase ended in a crash that left two teenage girls dead, according to authorities. Addis Police officer David Cauthron was also charged with a count of negligent injuring over the incident in Brusly. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, who both attended Brusly High School, were killed in the crash. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident began as Cauthron pursued suspect Tyquel Zanders after Zanders was accused of stealing a family member’s car. Zanders allegedly ran several red lights and reached speeds of 110 mph during the chase, according to his arrest documents. Zanders was later arrested after the vehicle stalled, the documents said. He too is facing two counts of manslaughter along with charges of home invasion, auto theft, and aggravated flight.Read it at WSAZ 3
BRUSLY, LA
RadarOnline

Romanian Police Seize 11 Of Andrew & Tristan Tate's Luxury Cars Including Rolls-Royce Wraith, Aston Martin After Arrest On Trafficking Allegations

Romanian police seized 11 luxury cars including a Rolls-Royce Wraith and Aston Martin from controversial media personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, after the siblings were arrested on trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com has learned. The vehicles taken reportedly include a Porsche Carrera, a Bugatti Chiron worth around $2.9 million, and a top-of-the-line BMW X6 M. The Wraith is said to cost upwards of $300,000 while a Vanquish S goes for around $250,000.Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT investigations agency, confirmed that 11 cars were seized in a statement to Insider on Wednesday. Bolla explained the vehicles were being held...

Comments / 0

Community Policy