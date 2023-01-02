Read full article on original website
john_n_MD
2d ago
A stolen car that’s been burned is not “recovered”. 2023 carjackings and crime in DC will get worse. DC voted for continued increases in crime with incompetent mayor and DA. They think free busses will curb this? Laughable.
4
Padraic Súilleabháin
2d ago
Have to wonder where the the pry bar came from! Like illegal guns probably from Virginia. Are libs going to focus on pry bar legislation? DC is a third world country with thugs. Period.
3
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Colorado Man Shot Wife in Leg After She Honked Truck Horn for Him to Get out of Residence So They Could Leave: Deputies
A man allegedly shot his wife — all because she was honking the horn of their truck. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, remains at the Pueblo County Jail in Colorado, records show. Deputies said they responded to a residence in the 100 block of Vision Lane. It was just before 10 p.m. on Friday. There was a report of a shooting.
Woman tracks her stolen Hyundai to gas station and shoots two dead, Missouri cops say
One of the men was at the gas station buying flu medicine for his son, family members told a media outlet.
Cops stumble on eerie snow-covered car graveyard in hidden woodland full of ‘stolen vehicles’
AN EERIE car graveyard littered with burnt-out old motors has been discovered by police in woodland. The snow-covered lot turned out to be an old dumping ground for thieves to ditch stolen vehicles. Off-road bike police officers made the chilling find while patrolling Buck Wood, near Sheffield city centre. Three...
Woman left on side of Colorado interstate by rideshare driver hit by two vehicles and killed
Questions abound about a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 after midnight on New Year's Day, CBS Colorado's Olivia Young reports. According to Thornton police, a woman was in the rideshare vehicle with friends and became ill. The driver pulled over and the passengers, who'd chosen to end the ride, paid and got out. Soon after, the woman walked onto the roadway and was hit by a dark truck that kept going. The woman was then hit by a car while she was lying on the highway. That car stopped.
State senator cited for intoxication while in parked car
LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina state senator said he was cited for public intoxication early New Year’s Day while sitting in his parked car after realizing he drank too much and shouldn’t be driving. Republican Sen. Tom Davis said he had been sitting in his...
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Tom Exton had just begun his journey to London Thursday when his Model Y's display indicated a problem, despite a nearly full charged.
Duo steals $250K in jewelry from NJ home, suspects sought
Two men are being sought by New Jersey police for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from a New Jersey home a day after Christmas, police said.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking
Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
teslarati.com
Tesla on Autopilot stopped by police after driver falls asleep, steering wheel weight found
A rather strange incident transpired recently on the Autobahn near Bamberg, Germany. While patrolling the area, police noticed a Tesla, seemingly with Autopilot engaged, traveling while its driver was asleep. It took 15 minutes before the all-electric vehicle was stopped by authorities. A press release from the Polizei Bayern (Bavarian...
Former Narcisi Winery employee accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from company
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former Narcisi Winery employee is facing charges for allegedly ripping the business off for tens of thousands of dollars.West Deer Police say Kevin Weis would apply discounts to customers' bills after they paid full price and pocket the difference.Police say Weis would also take the cash and void bills.Narcisi Winery says Weis stole a total of over $38,000.He's set to appear before a judge next month.
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rd
An online auction featuring products from the now-closed store will be held starting January 3rd. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The closure of a Walmart store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has led to a unique opportunity for shoppers looking for bargains. An online auction featuring products from the now-closed store will be held starting January 3rd, with items such as folding tables, chairs, forklifts, and basketball hoops available for bidding.
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rd
A once considered “stalwart” Walmart store is selling its remaining wares to the public. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Liquidations.Walmart.com, WTAE.com, and WTRF.com.
Louisiana Officer Charged After 2 Teens Killed in Chase
A Louisiana cop has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide after a police chase ended in a crash that left two teenage girls dead, according to authorities. Addis Police officer David Cauthron was also charged with a count of negligent injuring over the incident in Brusly. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, who both attended Brusly High School, were killed in the crash. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident began as Cauthron pursued suspect Tyquel Zanders after Zanders was accused of stealing a family member’s car. Zanders allegedly ran several red lights and reached speeds of 110 mph during the chase, according to his arrest documents. Zanders was later arrested after the vehicle stalled, the documents said. He too is facing two counts of manslaughter along with charges of home invasion, auto theft, and aggravated flight.Read it at WSAZ 3
Romanian Police Seize 11 Of Andrew & Tristan Tate's Luxury Cars Including Rolls-Royce Wraith, Aston Martin After Arrest On Trafficking Allegations
Romanian police seized 11 luxury cars including a Rolls-Royce Wraith and Aston Martin from controversial media personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, after the siblings were arrested on trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com has learned. The vehicles taken reportedly include a Porsche Carrera, a Bugatti Chiron worth around $2.9 million, and a top-of-the-line BMW X6 M. The Wraith is said to cost upwards of $300,000 while a Vanquish S goes for around $250,000.Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT investigations agency, confirmed that 11 cars were seized in a statement to Insider on Wednesday. Bolla explained the vehicles were being held...
US Air Force veteran totaled $392k Audi R8 he spent nearly two years waiting for within 12 hours of getting behind wheel
A U.S. Airforce veteran and supercar collector totaled a $392,000 Audi R8 within 12 hours of waiting 18 months for the vehicle. The former military member, 36-year-old Reco Jefferson, had waited nearly two years to drive the vehicle after spending $60,000 upgrading the model’s engine and gearbox. But after...
CNBC
BMW bets on the future with connected car concept i Vision Dee
BMW unveiled the i Vision Dee, its future-ready, chameleon concept car. The "Dee" or Digital Emotional Experience was shared at CES 2023 in Las Vegas Wednesday. The German automaker says it hopes to create a stronger bond between cars and people.
