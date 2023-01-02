Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
SLIB Approves Sweetwater Memorial’s Lab Grant Request
SWEETWATER COUNTY — With funding secured, the $8.7 million lab renovation and expansion at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) will move forward. During the MHSC Board of Trustees’ meeting this afternoon, CEO Irene Richardson told the board the State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB) unanimously approved the hospital’s lab renovation request for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.
sweetwaternow.com
Four-Day School Week Draws Strong Support (Part 1)
ROCK SPRINGS — So far, the opinion appears close to unanimous that the four-day school week is working for Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 and should continue for the foreseeable future. The advantages that have been cited more than once include time now being allowed for more...
sweetwaternow.com
County Commission Affirms P&Z Decision Regarding Subdivision Access Road
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission voted unanimously this morning to affirm a decision by the Planning & Zoning Commission regarding an access road for a subdivision south of Double J Road. The John and Rita Isaacson Subdivision is a proposed subdivision just south of Double J Road....
wyo4news.com
RS City Council members and newly elected Mayor Max Mickelson meet for the first time this year
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Newly elected Rock Springs City Council members were sworn in last night prior to the first council meeting of 2023. City Council members now include Tom Allen, Jeannie Demas, Larry Hickerson, Tim Robinson, Brent Bettolo, Randy Hanson, Dan Pedri, and Robb Zotti. Max Mickelson was sworn in as the new Mayor of Rock Springs as well.
sweetwaternow.com
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall (October 24, 1968 – December 22, 2022)
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall, 54, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her mother’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Randall was a resident of Old Fort, North Carolina for 38 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born October 24, 1968 in Rock Springs,...
sweetwaternow.com
Karla Jean Gunderson (July 17, 1931 – December 28, 2022)
Karla Jean Gunderson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming for the past 10 years and former resident of East Carbon, Utah. She was born...
sweetwaternow.com
Julia Davis (February 14, 1927 – January 2, 2023)
Julia Davis, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and Reliance, Wyoming for the past 89 years and former resident of Slovenia, Yugoslavia. Mrs. Davis died following a lengthy illness. She was...
sweetwaternow.com
Samela “Sami” Kay Large (July 8, 1958 – December 27, 2022)
Samela “Sami” Kay Large, 64, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 40 years and former resident of La Barge and Kemmerer, Wyoming. She was born July 8, 1958 in Fort Morgan, Colorado; the daughter of Jack Wilson and Marian Lowery.
sweetwaternow.com
Donald Lindsley (October 27, 1960 – January 1, 2023)
Donald Lindsley, 62, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for the past 34 years and former resident of Granger, Wyoming and Roosevelt, Utah. He was born October 27, 1960, the son of...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 4 – January 5, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
newslj.com
Plane slides off runway during landing
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) —A flight into Rock Springs had an unusual — but safe — landing on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A Skywest commercial passenger airplane, arriving in Rock Springs from Denver at about 9:40 p.m., reportedly slid off the runway upon landing at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
Comments / 0