webnewsobserver.com
The Witcher Season 3 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
Prepare your potions, the third season will be back sooner than you anticipated! Continue reading to find out more. The second season of “The Witcher,’ has received positive reviews from critics. So it’s not surprising that viewers will be treated to another season next year! If you noticed, Rotten Tomatoes reports a 95% approval rating with an average rating of 7.9/10, based on 62 reviews. The website’s critical consensus reads: “The Witcher‘s second season expands on its first in all the best ways – and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.”
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Popculture
'1899' Canceled: Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save Series Following 'Mindboggling' Netflix Cancellation
Just two days into the new year, Netflix's streaming library suffered a major blow Monday when 1899 was canceled after just a single season. The mystery sci-fi drama, created Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the pair behind the hit German-language original Dark, spent several weeks in the streaming Top 10 and generated plenty of buzz online as viewers attempted to figure out the numerous mysteries plaguing the passengers aboard the Kerberos. Now, a fan-created Change.org petition is racking up thousands of signatures as fans call for 1899 to be saved.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
House of the Dragon: The Real Reason Behind That Surprise Exit (Report)
Queen Alicent’s maid Talya — or, at least, the woman who portrayed her — turns out to be a more important House of the Dragon figure than we might have realized. Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik left HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff ahead of Season 2 “after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show,” Puck reports. Sapochnik’s wife? Alexis Raben, who played the queen’s lady-in-waiting in several Season 1 episodes and who also was one of the show’s producers. Per the report, Thrones vet Sapochnik wanted Raben to join his and co-showrunner Ryan Condal’s producing team...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users embrace the delicious irony of ‘Wednesday’ potentially being snatched by Prime Video for season 2
Netflix has been on a rampage recently when it comes to canceling hugely popular fantasy shows, with no less than 14 having been axed in the last year and a half. Throughout it all, Wednesday seemed like the one project that was safe from the chopping block, but a deliciously ironic twist could be on the cards.
Netflix viewers are calling No Escape 'the most intense movie they've ever seen'
As all the Christmas films are out the way, many of us will be looking for something new to watch over the weekend. If you're not too interested in many new releases at the moment, you may want to check out some older releases. No Escape is available to stream...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s ‘The Marvels’ already has fans spelling doom as Jeremy Renner is proven to be a real-life Avenger
The Marvel fandom has suffered a nasty shock this weekend in the wake of the news that Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is in (at the time of writing) a stable but critical condition after a snowstorm accident. Further details on the incident have only added to the drama as it turns out the MCU mainstay was proving himself to be a real-life Avenger when it happened. Read on to find out more, as well as the reason why The Marvels is leaving fans fearing the worst about this summer’s blockbuster sequel.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailers Roll Out Mood, Menace and Carnage (Video)
The first teaser trailers for “Evil Dead Rise” show off a very scary mother figure, which is great considering we are approaching the 10-year anniversary of Andrés Muschietti’s “Mama.”. Warner Bros. Discovery dropped two trailers this morning. The age-restricted red-band trailer features the tagline “Evil...
Bridgerton filming ‘postponed’ after bosses ‘axe’ season three storyline
FILMING for the third series of Bridgerton has reportedly being 'postponed' after bosses 'axed' a storyline. The Netflix hit, which stars Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan, is returning for another instalment. However, fans might have to wait longer than expected to watch the period drama. Filming on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels yet another fantasy favorite and initiates a firestorm online
Netflix’s seeming commitment to scrubbing its selection of every fantasy offering is spurring pushback from its user base, many of whom were furious to learn of yet another high-profile cancellation. The streamer has canceled a huge number of popular fantasy properties over the last two years, and 1899 is...
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel to a cult classic actioner that’s got nothing to do with the original bludgeons the Netflix Top 10
If you’re looking for someone to helm a completely unrelated sequel to a minor action-packed success, then director Roel Reiné is your guy, with Hard Target 2 one of just many spiritual successors the VOD journeyman has brought to life over the years. As well as his completely...
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
Business Insider
HBO Max is merging with Discovery Plus this spring — here's a breakdown of what the service offers now and what you can expect
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. HBO Max is a streaming service that mixes HBO's library of original series with a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV shows provided by Warner Bros. Discovery. The service costs $15 a month for ad-free streaming, or...
epicstream.com
Tim Burton Criticizes Jack Nicholson's Joker Performance Over 30 Years After Starring in Batman
Tim Burton solidified himself as a box-office-generating director following the success of 1989's Batman which took the caped crusader in an entirely different creative direction that prioritized a darker and grittier take on the character, removing the overabundance of camp that was somewhat the norm for Dark Knight back in the day.
wegotthiscovered.com
A shark-jumping sequel that took a blockbuster series to its lowest point in a decade beefs up the Netflix charts
Having become so over-the-top, ridiculous, and beyond the point of parody that it effectively evolved into a superhero franchise, Fast & Furious was always going to succumb to the law of diminishing returns for a second time. Unfortunately, that happened with last year’s ninth installment, which marked the weakest critical and commercial returns for a decade.
‘Wednesday’ Actor Percy Hynes White Gets Candid About Jenna Ortega Popularity: ‘I Can’t Escape Her Face’
"Wednesday" actor Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe, says he can't escape" the face of his co-star and friend Jenna Ortega.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
Ruth Negga to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ Limited Series at Apple TV+
Ruth Negga, the Oscar and Tony-nominated “Passing” actress, has joined Apple TV+’s limited series “Presumed Innocent,” to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who is in final negotiations for the project. The murder-thriller, inspired by Scott Turow’s acclaimed novel, hails from David E. Kelley, Dustin Thomason and...
TheWrap
