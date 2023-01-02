ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Witcher Season 3 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023

Prepare your potions, the third season will be back sooner than you anticipated! Continue reading to find out more. The second season of “The Witcher,’ has received positive reviews from critics. So it’s not surprising that viewers will be treated to another season next year! If you noticed, Rotten Tomatoes reports a 95% approval rating with an average rating of 7.9/10, based on 62 reviews. The website’s critical consensus reads: “The Witcher‘s second season expands on its first in all the best ways – and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.”
Popculture

'1899' Canceled: Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save Series Following 'Mindboggling' Netflix Cancellation

Just two days into the new year, Netflix's streaming library suffered a major blow Monday when 1899 was canceled after just a single season. The mystery sci-fi drama, created Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the pair behind the hit German-language original Dark, spent several weeks in the streaming Top 10 and generated plenty of buzz online as viewers attempted to figure out the numerous mysteries plaguing the passengers aboard the Kerberos. Now, a fan-created Change.org petition is racking up thousands of signatures as fans call for 1899 to be saved.
TVLine

House of the Dragon: The Real Reason Behind That Surprise Exit (Report)

Queen Alicent’s maid Talya — or, at least, the woman who portrayed her — turns out to be a more important House of the Dragon figure than we might have realized. Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik left HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff ahead of Season 2 “after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show,” Puck reports. Sapochnik’s wife? Alexis Raben, who played the queen’s lady-in-waiting in several Season 1 episodes and who also was one of the show’s producers. Per the report, Thrones vet Sapochnik wanted Raben to join his and co-showrunner Ryan Condal’s producing team...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s ‘The Marvels’ already has fans spelling doom as Jeremy Renner is proven to be a real-life Avenger

The Marvel fandom has suffered a nasty shock this weekend in the wake of the news that Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is in (at the time of writing) a stable but critical condition after a snowstorm accident. Further details on the incident have only added to the drama as it turns out the MCU mainstay was proving himself to be a real-life Avenger when it happened. Read on to find out more, as well as the reason why The Marvels is leaving fans fearing the worst about this summer’s blockbuster sequel.
ComicBook

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet

Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
wegotthiscovered.com

A shark-jumping sequel that took a blockbuster series to its lowest point in a decade beefs up the Netflix charts

Having become so over-the-top, ridiculous, and beyond the point of parody that it effectively evolved into a superhero franchise, Fast & Furious was always going to succumb to the law of diminishing returns for a second time. Unfortunately, that happened with last year’s ninth installment, which marked the weakest critical and commercial returns for a decade.
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)

Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
TheWrap

Ruth Negga to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ Limited Series at Apple TV+

Ruth Negga, the Oscar and Tony-nominated “Passing” actress, has joined Apple TV+’s limited series “Presumed Innocent,” to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who is in final negotiations for the project. The murder-thriller, inspired by Scott Turow’s acclaimed novel, hails from David E. Kelley, Dustin Thomason and...
TheWrap

TheWrap

