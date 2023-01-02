ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Government Technology

New Jersey Hospital Cyber Attack Disrupts Patient Admissions

(TNS) — CentraState Medical Center was diverting patients from its emergency room on Tuesday, days after the Freehold hospital had halted new admissions due to a cybersecurity issue. The details of the issue, which struck last Friday, remain unclear. A spokeswoman for the facility would say only that there...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital diverting patients days after cybersecurity issue

CentraState Medical Center was diverting patients from its emergency room on Tuesday, days after the Freehold hospital had halted new admissions due to a cybersecurity issue. The details of the issue, which struck last Friday, remain unclear. A spokeswoman for the facility would say only that there were no new updates. It’s unclear if the cybersecurity problem has since been resolved.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey hospital using high-tech science to lower risk of pancreatic cancer

NEW JERSEY -- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center's Pancreatic Cyst Surveillance Program, a new health research program, is on a mission to find clues in time to save lives. It's a cutting-edge combination of high-tech medical science and good old-fashioned medical sleuthing, said CBS2's John Elliott, who is in the program. "We were absolutely thrilled to be the first in the region and one of the first in the country to onboard artificial intelligence for pancreatic cyst patients," said Dr. Russell C. Langan. About 15 percent of us have pancreatic cysts, little pockets filled with fluid. The vast majority are found incidentally when looking for...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PennLive.com

Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police

A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?

It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

New COVID Variant Is Taking Over New Jersey

It sucks when viruses aren’t dumb. Unfortunately, COVID is like a big old cockroach that just can’t be killed. It just keeps morphing and morphing. I mean how many boosters does a girl have to get?. Of course, I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

NJ may block doctors from reporting medical debt to credit bureaus

If you have an unpaid bill from a doctor's office or hospital, your health care provider currently has the right to send that information to a credit bureau, allowing the outstanding balance to impact your credit score. A proposed state law looking to scrap that right narrowly cleared a panel...
wrnjradio.com

Senator Oroho responds to Gov. Murphy’s extreme $10M plan to fund abortion clinic upgrades

NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho criticized the Murphy Administration for spending millions in taxpayer funds to upgrade abortion clinics in New Jersey. “When the Murphy Administration says this funding will help abortion clinics to ‘deliver care to more patients,’ they really mean it will help to terminate more pregnancies,” said Oroho (R-24). “This is just the latest step in Governor Murphy’s extreme plan to use taxpayer dollars to fund more abortions without limits right up until the moment of birth.”
92.7 WOBM

Lights out? NJ on alert for possible attacks on electric substation

Following recent attacks on electric substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people in the dark without heat, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is ramping up security efforts around facilities in the Garden State. While authorities have not commented on...
OREGON STATE

