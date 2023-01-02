ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

After federal dollars dwindle, the demand for needed rental assistance isn’t going away

By Ashli Lincoln, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Christina Thomas says it was a heartbreaking process to have to go through an eviction with her grandchildren.

“I couldn’t go to sleep, I couldn’t go to sleep at all,” said Thomas.

She told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln she was evicted after her application stalled through the Georgia Rental Assistance program, under the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

“No one ever responded,” she said.

Mirlande Dina Michel-Wiggins says she’s been helping countless families avoid homelessness, through her non profit Tell the World Ministries.

Since the State’s rental assistance program stopped taking new applications, Wiggins says she’s seen a growing increase in families becoming homeless, after eviction.

“People are having nowhere to go,” Wiggins said.

Clayton County announced they’re temporarily halting taking new applications, because of an overwhelming demand.

Last month Congressman Hank Johnson called for more transparency, at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs over the abrupt halting of applications.

The state received 989 million dollars from the department of treasury. The state and other local programs say because of the overwhelming demand. They don’t want to run out of money for applicants who’ve already been processed.

“It is a crisis, I don’t know how else to say it, it is a crisis,” Wiggins said.

Tonya Curry Deputy Commissioner of Housing says halting applicants was to ensure that money didn’t run out,” Curry said.

State of Georgia rental assistance distribution by the numbers:

  • Total number of applications: 183,355
  • Total number of tenants/landlords paid out: More than 48,000
  • Total amount of financial assistance distributed: More than $830 million expended and committed
  • Average Monthly Distribution Amount: $50 million
  • Total number of denied applications: Approximately 60%
Comments / 23

Melody Osborne
3d ago

I can afford where I stay... but I am a single mother who leaves deep in the country with my 3 kids. My only means of transportation just gave out on me not to mention I moved here not knowing anyone. I left an abusive relationship that saved my life but now I have no way to work and I could possibly loose my job and the 4 bedroom 2 bath double wide trailer that I'm renting. U never know what a person is going through so be mindful of the things u say.

Reply(3)
12
Wizard of Oz
3d ago

But, people are still voting for Republicans in Georgia. They are doing absolutely nothing about the housing crisis. Georgia is a homeless state. No expanded medical, high rent, and low wage jobs.

Reply
4
The Painful Truth
2d ago

whew, we've been seeing alot of Evictions already ...families sleeing in cars at Walmart parking lots ... its going to get alot worse...

Reply
2
Atlanta, GA
