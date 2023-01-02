ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Chart

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2gFF_0k1InCiS00

A look at the latest with Notre Dame's 2023 scholarship situation

With the 2022 season now in the rearview mirror it is time to take a look at Notre Dame's 2023 roster. It is continuing to evolve, and the Irish will look to add more players through the transfer portal and there will likely be some departures from the roster over the next several months as well.

Here's a look at the current scholarship situation from a position-by-position standpoint. Players are listed first by eligibility remaining and within that alphabetically. As players are added and leave this will be updated. This list includes scholarship players only.

When it comes to fifth and sixth year players we are not making predictions on who will or will not choose to come back, or who will be asked back. It's simply players who have eligibility remaining, and as those decisions are made the list will change to reflect that. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back as changes occur, including position coaches during the offseason.

Here's a look at the numbers:

Quarterback - 4
Running Back - 6
Wide Receiver - 10
Tight End - 5
Offensive Line - 18

Offense - 43

Defensive End - 11
Defensive Tackle - 7
Linebacker - 9
Safety - 7
Cornerback - 8

Defense - 42

Specialists - 4

TOTAL SCHOLARSHIPS - 89

CURRENT COACHING STAFF

Head Coach - Marcus Freeman

Offensive Coordinator/QB - Tommy Rees
Offensive Line Coach - Harry Hiestand
Running Backs - Deland McCullough
Wide Receivers - Chansi Stuckey
Tight Ends - Gerad Park

Defensive Coordinator/LB - Al Golden
Defensive Line - Al Washington
Cornerbacks - Mike Mickens
Safeties - Chris O'Leary

Special Teams Coordinator - Brian Mason

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Gator Bowl TV audience was a huge success

People that don’t like college football often complain about the bowls, and more specifically the number of them. It was a really enjoyable college football bowl season this year thanks to so many games being a quality watch — but that still doesn’t matter. The reason there are so many games is that it’s a fantastic television product that pulls in more viewers than almost every other sport out there except the NFL.
NOTRE DAME, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy