Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia welcomes New Year Baby

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated the new year by welcoming a New Year Baby into the world!

The baby, named Kix Amos Mannon, was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of Gallipolis, Ohio.

The hospital gave the family a gift basket to celebrate Kix’s New Year’s Day arrival.

