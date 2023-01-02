Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia welcomes New Year Baby
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated the new year by welcoming a New Year Baby into the world!Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky welcomes New Year Baby
The baby, named Kix Amos Mannon, was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of Gallipolis, Ohio.Close
The hospital gave the family a gift basket to celebrate Kix's New Year's Day arrival.
