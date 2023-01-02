MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the upcoming storm coming this week, Monterey County is urging people who live in flooded prone areas.

Here is a complete list of sandbag distribution and sand stockpiles throughout the county.

Sandbag Distribution

There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout Monterey County. There are also multiple locations where you can fill your bags.

Here are some of the locations where you can get sandbags:

North County Fire District - Station 1 - 11200 Speegle St, Castroville

- Salinas Fire Dept. - Station 6 - 45 East Bolivar St , Salinas

- , CALFIRE South Monterey County- 401 Canal Street, King City

Sand pile locations

San Ardo Fire Station- 62180 Railroad St, San Ardo, CA 93450

Bolsa Knolls: Russell Road @ Eisenhower St (Island) in Salinas

Oliver extension off HWY 1 (Adjacent to River Inn Hotel) in Carmel Valley

For a complete list, click here.

The post Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County appeared first on KION546 .