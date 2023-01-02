ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

WJLA

Md. woman arrested in Virginia for abduction of 5-year-old girl, deputies say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Stafford County deputies arrested a wanted Maryland woman this week for alleged child abduction, according to a news release. On Tuesday, deputies received a tip from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Investigators there allege that Jessica Onwudiachi, 36, had recently abducted a 5-year-old girl in Anne Arundel.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WJLA

Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed carjacking was reported near Silver Spring Wednesday night. Montgomery County police said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is an ongoing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

5 shot, 1 dead inside Dumfries home: police

DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities say five people were shot and one was killed inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. Prince William County Police say one person was pronounced dead at...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time.  On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCPD: Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately 6:45...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

