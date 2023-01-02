Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!Ty D.Idaho State
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Related
WOLF
3-year-old killed, 4 teenagers seriously hurt in Virginia shooting; suspect identified
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A 3-year-old girl was killed and four teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting at a home in Dumfries, Virginia Wednesday night, the Prince William County Police Department said. Authorities said detectives arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, of Washington, D.C. with...
WJLA
Md. woman arrested in Virginia for abduction of 5-year-old girl, deputies say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Stafford County deputies arrested a wanted Maryland woman this week for alleged child abduction, according to a news release. On Tuesday, deputies received a tip from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Investigators there allege that Jessica Onwudiachi, 36, had recently abducted a 5-year-old girl in Anne Arundel.
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
12-Year-Old In DC Accused Of Robbing. Student At Gunpoint
Police say that a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for an armed robbery in Washington, DC last month.Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 that the child has been charged with armed robbery with a gun following an investigatio…
Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
WJLA
'I'm going to shoot you': 12-year-old DC boy arrested for robbing student at gunpoint
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a student walking back home from school at gunpoint in northwest D.C. earlier this week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 600 block of N Street for an armed robbery on Monday...
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
WJLA
Virginia man charged in December school bus crash and two later public intoxication cases
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Stafford man who was indicted for crashing into a school bus while intoxicated and on drugs was arrested two more times before the first arrest warrant was served. On Dec. 16, a driver of a Volkswagen Jetta tried to pass a Stafford County...
WJLA
2 taken to hospital after shooting in Bailey's Crossroads in Fairfax Co., police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting in Fairfax County, police said. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. that officers responded to the 600 block of Glen Carlyn Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads for a shooting.
WJLA
Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed carjacking was reported near Silver Spring Wednesday night. Montgomery County police said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is an ongoing...
WJLA
Person injured after stabbing at Eden Center in Falls Church; police looking for 2 men
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — Police in Falls Church are asking the public for help identifying two men they say were involved in the stabbing of a person Thursday at the Eden Center, a notable Vietnamese-American commercial center. The stabbing took place around 11:50 a.m. and the victim was...
fox5dc.com
5 shot, 1 dead inside Dumfries home: police
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities say five people were shot and one was killed inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. Prince William County Police say one person was pronounced dead at...
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
One Dead, Four Injured Inside Dumfries Home; Person Of Interest Detained: Police (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and four others injured after a shooting inside a Dumfries home on Wednesday morning.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a home in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive to investigate a reported shoot…
WJLA
Prince William County police arrest man after indecent exposure at Potomac Mills Mall
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A Manassas man was arrested on Jan. 1, after he allegedly exposed himself to a Hugo Boss store employee and stole merchandise, Prince William County police said. Police said 22-year-old Moses Davon Childs entered the store located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle...
Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time. On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately 6:45...
WJLA
Arrest made after a homeless man was found dead near the White House, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man on second-degree murder charges after a homeless person was found dead near the White House on Wednesday morning. Michael Jones, 52, was identified as the victim. Police said he was discovered by a jogger in the in the 200...
Comments / 3