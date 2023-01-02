ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Seeking predictable permitting for new housing

Third in a five-part series. IF YOU LIVE in an affluent suburb of Boston, your municipality is probably not using as-of-right zoning to permit construction of apartments or condos. If your community is served by the MBTA, then the Massachusetts state Legislature has mandated that your municipality zone for multi-family housing as-of-right. The clock is now ticking on implementation.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing

Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

With a clean slate, Healey has running room to act on urgent issues

NEW GOVERNORS RARELY ascend to the office as smoothly as Maura Healey. With several cabinet picks still to be announced as she takes office on Thursday, she is essentially working from a clean slate, largely unburdened by the standard swath of campaign promises. That clean slate offers boundless opportunity to shape policy and address questions that loom over the Commonwealth’s economy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

MTA seeks to legalize teachers strikes

HAVERHILL, Mass. — In Haverhill and Malden, the current school year started with teachers not in the classroom, but on the picket line. Teachers strikes in Massachusetts are illegal. The Haverhill strike, which lasted four days, wound up in court, with a judge levying large fines against striking teachers.
HAVERHILL, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common

MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
baystatebanner.com

A change of course for K-12 education?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
wgbh.org

Schools say they don’t need to require masks, at least not yet

With COVID-19 cases rising steeply, some school districts are encouraging masking as many kids return to classes after the holiday break. Boston, Newton, Arlington and Cambridge school districts are all strongly recommending masking in schools through Jan. 13. In Greater Boston, wastewater detection levels for the virus have practically quadrupled...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE

BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy