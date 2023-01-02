Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
Seeking predictable permitting for new housing
Third in a five-part series. IF YOU LIVE in an affluent suburb of Boston, your municipality is probably not using as-of-right zoning to permit construction of apartments or condos. If your community is served by the MBTA, then the Massachusetts state Legislature has mandated that your municipality zone for multi-family housing as-of-right. The clock is now ticking on implementation.
high-profile.com
CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing
Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
commonwealthmagazine.org
With a clean slate, Healey has running room to act on urgent issues
NEW GOVERNORS RARELY ascend to the office as smoothly as Maura Healey. With several cabinet picks still to be announced as she takes office on Thursday, she is essentially working from a clean slate, largely unburdened by the standard swath of campaign promises. That clean slate offers boundless opportunity to shape policy and address questions that loom over the Commonwealth’s economy.
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
South Boston Candlepins is hoping for a later closing time
According to Universal Hub, South Boston Candlepins, 543 East Broadway, would like to extend its closing time for both bowling and drinking from 11pm. to 1am. Manager John Tunney met with the City of Boston’s Licensing Board virtually and explained that he won’t stay open until 1am most nights – more like midnight.
Table Talk Pies affordable housing development receives $19.6M from MassDevelopment
A six-story affordable housing development on the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester’s Canal District has received nearly $20 million in funding from the state. MassDevelopment has issued a $19,640,000 tax-exempt bond for the project at 120 Washington St. to support 59 of the 83...
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
MTA seeks to legalize teachers strikes
HAVERHILL, Mass. — In Haverhill and Malden, the current school year started with teachers not in the classroom, but on the picket line. Teachers strikes in Massachusetts are illegal. The Haverhill strike, which lasted four days, wound up in court, with a judge levying large fines against striking teachers.
wgbh.org
Federal officials monitoring for-profit Bay State College following claims of fraud
The Biden administration says it is closely tracking the financial health of a for-profit college in Massachusetts. The decision comes after allegations of fraud against Bay State College, a small college with campuses in Boston and Taunton that is owned by Beijing-based Ambow Education. “The Department of Education placed Bay...
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common
MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
baystatebanner.com
A change of course for K-12 education?
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
universalhub.com
Non-profit sues supermarket on its South End land to move out by the end of July so it can put up a residential tower
The Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association says the owner of the Cmart supermarket has known since at least 2019 its lease on association land at Washington and Herald streets would not be renewed when it ends this July and yet is acting as if the lease will actually be extended. In...
UPDATED: MetroWest Medical Recruiter Offering $20,000 Signing Bonus for Labor & Delivery Nurse; Offering $100 an Hour
FRAMINGHAM – For the last two weekends in 2022, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham was “diverting’ ambulances” from its labor & delivery unit at Framingham Union Hospital. The hospital was short-staffed registered nurses (RNs) for the unit. The CEO of the hospital told the Framingham Mayor,...
wgbh.org
Schools say they don’t need to require masks, at least not yet
With COVID-19 cases rising steeply, some school districts are encouraging masking as many kids return to classes after the holiday break. Boston, Newton, Arlington and Cambridge school districts are all strongly recommending masking in schools through Jan. 13. In Greater Boston, wastewater detection levels for the virus have practically quadrupled...
Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE
BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
