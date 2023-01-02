1 Killed, 3 Hurt: Witness Watching New Year Fireworks Hears Shots In Midtown OKC

As people rang in the New Year in midtown Oklahoma City, shots rang out. A witness recalled what he heard during a shooting that killed one person and injured three others early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a parking lot outside the restaurant and beer garden, Fassler Hall. The scene was near Northwest 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue.

Police said that one person, Daniel Howard, 22, was killed and three others were hurt. Their conditions were unknown.

A witness said he was in the Ambassador Hotel watching fireworks. As he was getting ready for bed, he said he heard 18 shots, then a pause, followed by two more shots.

The witness said he then saw people running from Fassler Hall. He said police arrived just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police have not corroborated the witness' account and did not release additional information on Monday. But police said while on scene Sunday morning that no one was in custody.

Dave Zanon, owner of The Circle dispensary across the street from the shooting scene, shared his reaction.

"It's unfortunate that these things happen. It generally seems like it's something that happens amongst people that know each other. We wish that those people not take that activity into the public and put other people in danger," said Zanon. "But it's not going to stop us from doing what we do. We're going to be there for people and we're going to help be a good part of the community down in midtown."

Police said there were 73 homicides in Oklahoma City in 2022.