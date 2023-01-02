ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

A look back at major trials in 2022

By Curtis Jackson
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Wichita Falls seeing record numbers when it comes to homicides for the past two years in a row, you can imagine the Wichita County District Attorney’s office has been very busy, preparing these to go to trial.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said they had their hands full in 2021 with primarily child sex cases and knew 2022 would be just as rough but with murderers instead.

Justin Love sentenced following second murder conviction

“The first one that stands out to me is the retrial of Justin Love in the court of appeals. He got 50 years the first time he was tried and I always thought that he was the most responsible party in that and deserving of a life sentence because that murder would not have happened without his instigation,” Gillespie said.

Love’s retrial resulted in him receiving a life sentence in the end.

As for First Assistant of the D.A.’s office Dobie Kosub, he said the Martez Vrana case stands out the most from last year after he was tried for the killing of Jason Baum.

Jury reaches verdict, Vrana sentenced to life without parole

“Local boy, stand out high school athlete, and in my point of view he thought he was untouchable, and found out he wasn’t. And, the citizens of Wichita County told him otherwise and he’s spending the rest of his life in prison and we can’t bring back Jason but I’m glad we got a little bit of justice for the family so far,” Kosub said.

Gillespie said another odd but deserving case would the that of Migel Mathew.

“We did Migel Matthew, the drunk driver that had the five kids in her car that weren’t belted in and she killed four-year-old Christian Redman , she was two and a half times the legal limit driving 103 miles per hour when she crashed out. We tried her for felony murder and that hasn’t happened a whole lot of times in the State of Texas but the jury was right there with us. Instead of doing just [intoxicated] manslaughter, they went with felony murder and gave her 60 years,” Gillespie said.

Matthew sentenced for murder in 2019 drunk driving death of 4-year-old

Although trying these cases can be a difficult process, not only physically but mentally, Gillespie said bringing justice to these victims’ families is why he does it.

“There’s right and there’s wrong and we’re here to defend what is right and to hold people accountable for the choices they make,” Kosub said.

“I’d agree with that and I’d also say that it’s a calling for us and when your work is a calling it can be hard but God gives you the strength to do what you do,” Gillespie said.

Strength that he said his office will need plenty of as they prepare for some major cases in 2023.

