Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Caught on camera: UPS driver in South Carolina takes a moment to fix American flag
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A delivery driver in Greenville, South Carolina, was caught on camera doing something nice for the folks he was dropping off a package to. Many of us woke up Wednesday morning to heavy rain, things out of place in our yards and debris in our yards.
FOX Carolina
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic issues along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management asked drivers to avoid a part of I-85 South Wednesday after an 18-wheeler overturned. Officials said the crash happened between mile marker 96 and 95. Officials announced the crash and shared photos from the scene on Facebook.
FOX Carolina
Reedy River kayakers
A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Greer
One person is dead after being hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. changes how they approach people with special needs in emergencies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced that first responders are changing how they approach people with special needs during life-threatening emergencies. Officials said as part of these changes, they are creating a registry with details about people and their conditions that first responders can use...
WYFF4.com
Part of tractor-trailer falls over concrete barrier on Interstate 85 in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — Part of a tractor-trailer fell over a concrete barrier along Interstate 85 in Cherokee County Wednesday morning. Cherokee County Emergency Management posted pictures on Facebook that show the crash at exit 98, which is the Shelby Highway-Gaffney exit. This content is imported from Facebook. You...
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Group of people kayak intense flood waters at Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of people took on Wednesday’s intense rain that caused flooding throughout Greenville, including Falls Park,. Jan. 4 was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms brought flooding and damage to the Upstate. Dayton Pedrick and his group went to...
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding after man hit by train in Greer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to Able Street in Greer after a man was hit and killed by a passing train. According to the Coroner’s Office, crews are at the scene trying to figure out what happened. This situation...
FOX Carolina
Driver crashes into building after losing control of car in Walhalla
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said a driver crashed into a building Thursday night after losing control near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Earle Street. Officers said crews responded to the crash shortly after 5:05 p.m. and found the car almost entirely inside the...
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
FOX Carolina
‘They need to be honest instead of optimistic’: Buncombe Co. residents prepare for council meeting following water restoration
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday at noon, the boil advisory in West Buncombe County was lifted. And the City of Asheville Water Department says service areas are no longer advised to boil their water before drinking. Also, water distribution operations in Buncombe County were suspended. But there’s still a lot of questions from the mountains.
Michelin to host job fair in Spartanburg
Michelin will host a job fair Friday in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Child labor investigation at Upstate Arby’s leads to thousands in fines
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina was recently fined thousands for letting teenagers work outside federally allowed hours. Officials said the incident began with a child labor investigation at an Arby’s location in Laurens...
New changes to how customers pay in Greenville
There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.
FOX Carolina
Flooding in T.L. Hanna High School's parking lot
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Fire crews saved two people trapped in flooded waters in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol...
WYFF4.com
New restaurant coming to Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A new restaurant that says it celebrates the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean will soon open in Greenville County. Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has signed a development agreement with new franchisees Charles Garcia and Rogan Martin, according to a release Wednesday. The pair plans...
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
Driver dead after car hits tree, overturns in South Carolina
One person died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
FOX Carolina
Crews preparing to work round-the-clock to repair Clemson apartment building
City of Asheville to create committee to prevent future water outages. Case files reveal new details about an upstate woman's disappearance. Kari Beal explores the importance of CPR at Encompass Health in Greenville.
Comments / 0