Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Reedy River kayakers

A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Co. changes how they approach people with special needs in emergencies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced that first responders are changing how they approach people with special needs during life-threatening emergencies. Officials said as part of these changes, they are creating a registry with details about people and their conditions that first responders can use...
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Group of people kayak intense flood waters at Reedy River

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of people took on Wednesday’s intense rain that caused flooding throughout Greenville, including Falls Park,. Jan. 4 was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms brought flooding and damage to the Upstate. Dayton Pedrick and his group went to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding after man hit by train in Greer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to Able Street in Greer after a man was hit and killed by a passing train. According to the Coroner’s Office, crews are at the scene trying to figure out what happened. This situation...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver crashes into building after losing control of car in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said a driver crashed into a building Thursday night after losing control near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Earle Street. Officers said crews responded to the crash shortly after 5:05 p.m. and found the car almost entirely inside the...
WALHALLA, SC
FOX Carolina

'They need to be honest instead of optimistic': Buncombe Co. residents prepare for council meeting following water restoration

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday at noon, the boil advisory in West Buncombe County was lifted. And the City of Asheville Water Department says service areas are no longer advised to boil their water before drinking. Also, water distribution operations in Buncombe County were suspended. But there’s still a lot of questions from the mountains.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Child labor investigation at Upstate Arby's leads to thousands in fines

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina was recently fined thousands for letting teenagers work outside federally allowed hours. Officials said the incident began with a child labor investigation at an Arby’s location in Laurens...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Flooding in T.L. Hanna High School's parking lot

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Fire crews saved two people trapped in flooded waters in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

New restaurant coming to Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A new restaurant that says it celebrates the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean will soon open in Greenville County. Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has signed a development agreement with new franchisees Charles Garcia and Rogan Martin, according to a release Wednesday. The pair plans...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

