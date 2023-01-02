ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Resting Players

Jerry Jones has made his decision on potentially benching starters for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders. The Dallas Cowboys will be at full strength for their regular season finale. "There's too much to play for," Jones said, per team insider Clarence Hill Jr. If the Philadelphia Eagles...
DALLAS, TX
New Jersey 101.5

Playoffs be damned: Giants should go all out and beat the Eagles in week 18 (Opinion)

After six years and five head coaches, the New York Giants are back in the playoffs. This after beating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 in front of their screaming rejoicing fans who have suffered through it right with them. As great as that is, there is one other thing they can do for their fans; especially those who came out in the rain to see them on December 11. Beat the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NEWS10 ABC

Todd Sibley talks former Pitt teammate Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's health continues to improve, following his collapse on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Former UAlbany and University of Pittsburgh running back Todd Sibley, a former teammate of Hamlin's, says he is finally feels a sense of relief after receiving the positive update on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

5 Philadelphia Phillies predictions for the 2023 season

The Hot Stove season this year is now be moving into a period of less signing and more speculation, and Philadelphia Phillies fans are just like all the rest. They get to speculate, and read other speculators’ speculations, for several more weeks in all likelihood since most of the big-name free agents have been signed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DC News Now

“F-that!” Tensions fly during final press conference

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – After making his pro debut in Washington, D.C. six years ago, the Baltimore native, unbeaten Gervonta “Tank” Davis is back to defend his WBA lightweight world title against Hector Luis Garcia (16-0). After he fights Hector, Tank will prepare for one of the biggest fights of his career later in […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Nick Sirianni: Player safety comes first when determining whether Jalen Hurts plays

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts‘ health and safety will be the first consideration in deciding whether he can play in the regular-season finale. Although Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury, and not the kind of life-and-death medical emergency facing Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Sirianni invoked Hamlin when discussing the importance of protecting players in an interview on WIP.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
