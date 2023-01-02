Read full article on original website
Related
Winners announced in Idaho Lottery’s $1 million raffle
BOISE – Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, Thursday morning. She told him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. “I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked our tickets,” Kim...
Check your ticket! Someone in NC wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One lucky North Carolinian won $1 million during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased from The I market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The […]
Traverse City Woman Hopes to Win Big in Mega Millions Drawing
A lucky Mega Millions player could be winning $785 million. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan was two years ago, January 2021. A Traverse City woman bought her ticket today and it isn’t her first time playing the lottery. Though she has never won,...
Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game
(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho
Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
Tax rebate: Idaho taxpayers to receive up to $600 from rebate
Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023.
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
Visit the Largest Ski Resort in Idaho
Idaho’s Schweitzer recently landed a spot on SKI Magazine’s “Top 30 Ski Resorts in the West” list. Located in the rugged Selkirk Mountains of the northern Idaho panhandle, this independently owned resort’s size — it has 2,900 acres of terrain, making it Idaho’s largest ski area — is as impressive as its offerings.
Oregon to return $10 million of unclaimed funds
Check your mail! Some Oregonians will be receiving checks ranging from $50 to $10,000 in the coming months, according to the state Treasury.
Report: Wisconsin tax burden lowest ever
(The Center Square) – Another report brings another round of good news for Wisconsin taxpayers. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a new study on Thursday that says the state's tax burden is at its lowest level ever. “With a historic state income tax cut now in effect, the combined...
Local lotto player hits it big playing game online
It’s not just lottery drawings and scratch-offs that help people win a big chunk of change? The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that someone playing online won a prize of over $272,000 recently.
10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho
10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
Top 25 Counties in Idaho with the Lowest Life Expectancy
We recently wrote about the counties in Idaho with the longest life expectancy, and today we’re sharing the counties in Idaho with the shortest life expectancy, according to Stacker. Which counties in Idaho have the shortest life expectancy? Let’s find out!. There’s a recent article from Stacker that...
Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?
Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
Idaho's snowpack off to a strong start, but future conditions uncertain
BOISE, Idaho — Parts of Idaho have been dealing with drought for several years now, but a strong start to snowpack this season could help. All of Idaho is seeing above-average snowpack levels. Everywhere south of the Salmon River has greater than 120% of average snowpack for this time of year.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
At least 10 avalanches triggered in Idaho in three days
IDAHO, USA — At least 10 large natural or human-triggered avalanches happened in the past three days in Idaho, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. The avalanches were triggered around Galena Peak, in the Pioneer Mountains and above Smiley Creek. “We had a little storm that came through and...
