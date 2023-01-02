Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Washington 6, Columbus 2
Columbus110—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Gaudreau 11 (Bemstrom), 5:19. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, Washington, Oshie 6 (Jensen, Orlov), 1:51. 3, Washington, Aube-Kubel 1, 11:15. 4, Columbus, Bayreuther 1 (Boqvist, Bemstrom), 12:59. 5, Washington, Fehervary 3 (Alexeyev, Strome), 17:20. 6, Washington, Hathaway 5 (Mantha, Protas), 18:57. Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Roughing), 2:21; Fehervary, WSH (Roughing), 2:21; Kuznetsov, WSH (Hooking), 6:49.
Porterville Recorder
Syracuse 89, Pittsburgh 71
PITTSBURGH (7-8) Brown 8-14 5-5 21, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Strickland 3-7 0-0 8, Harris 0-4 1-2 1, King 7-15 3-4 17, Hutcherson 4-7 0-0 9, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Malcolm 3-6 0-0 9, Washenitz 2-7 0-0 4, Totals 28-67 9-11 71. SYRACUSE (11-4) Lewis 5-8...
Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2
Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period and the Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.Frederic put in the go-ahead goal at 10:36 when he redirected Brandon Carlo's shot from the point. The Boston center then quickly picked up his career-high ninth goal of the season at 11:10 when he beat Los Angeles goaltender Pheonix Copley with a backhand in front.David Pastrnak also had two goals and leads the Bruins with 27 on the season. Brad Marchand had a goal and an...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 5, Toronto 1
Second Period_1, Seattle, Tolvanen 4 (Dunn, McCann), 7:02 (pp). 2, Toronto, Tavares 16 (Matthews, Marner), 10:54 (pp). 3, Seattle, Dunn 5, 11:08. 4, Seattle, McCann 18 (Dunn, Schwartz), 13:50. 5, Seattle, Beniers 13 (Eberle, Burakovsky), 17:25. Third Period_6, Seattle, Wennberg 8 (Gourde, Tanev), 2:57. Shots on Goal_Seattle 3-12-11_26. Toronto 9-12-6_27.
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Edmonton220—4 First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 22 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 9:26 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Yamamoto 3 (McDavid), 18:40 (sh). Penalties_Wotherspoon, NYI (Tripping), 3:13; Lee, NYI (Interference), 7:57; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Hooking), 17:19. Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 11 (Cizikas, Bailey), 4:42. 4, Edmonton, Holloway 2 (McLeod, Broberg), 8:34. 5, Edmonton, Hyman 18...
Sharks' Karlsson named to 2023 NHL All-Star Game
NEW YORK — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night.Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record.The league's hockey operations department picked the first 32 All-Stars, one from each team. Fans will choose the final 12 players who make it — three skaters and a goalie from each division — with a Twitter component involved for the first time.Reigning Norris Trophy winner and playoff MVP Cale Makar from the defending Stanley Cup...
Porterville Recorder
Nashville 5, Carolina 3
Carolina120—3 First Period_1, Carolina, Stastny 2 (Teravainen, Pesce), 7:41 (pp). 2, Nashville, Forsberg 15 (Josi, Parssinen), 10:29 (pp). Penalties_Granlund, NSH (Interference), 6:10; Teravainen, CAR (Tripping), 9:22; Martinook, CAR (Slashing), 13:25; Ekholm, NSH (Interference), 19:00; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:00. Second Period_3, Carolina, Skjei 7 (Pesce, Necas), 0:35. 4, Nashville,...
Thursday's Sports In Brief
FOOTBALL ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 70, Wichita St. 61
CINCINNATI (11-5) Lakhin 7-14 0-0 14, Oguama 0-1 0-0 0, Adams-Woods 4-11 0-0 11, DeJulius 1-9 3-3 6, Nolley 5-12 0-0 12, Davenport 8-12 0-0 22, Skillings 1-5 0-0 2, Reed 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-66 3-3 70. WICHITA ST. (7-8) Pohto 3-10 1-2 7, Rojas 2-8 2-3 6, Pierre...
