Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period and the Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.Frederic put in the go-ahead goal at 10:36 when he redirected Brandon Carlo's shot from the point. The Boston center then quickly picked up his career-high ninth goal of the season at 11:10 when he beat Los Angeles goaltender Pheonix Copley with a backhand in front.David Pastrnak also had two goals and leads the Bruins with 27 on the season. Brad Marchand had a goal and an...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO