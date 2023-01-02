ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

FOX59

Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette man charged in early morning armed robbery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces charges of armed robbery, intimidation and pointing a firearm in connection to a holdup inside a home on North County Road 650 West. The victim told police Julian Lozano, 21, sometimes stayed at his home and woke him up around 3:30...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Arson suspects 2

Reward offered for information on Lafayette arsons. Lafayette police and fire officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two pote…
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday. Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. Initially Perez's...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

Three Young Lives Lost – 2023 Indy Homicide Cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has racked up three homicides during the first week of the new year. All three of the victims have been teenagers. As of Thursday, Indianapolis Metro Police have investigated three homicide cases. The first came Monday night. James Martin, 15, was shot and killed. Police clarified that shooting may have been accidental and that the person of interest in the case cooperated with detectives. It’s up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Male killed in Lafayette’s first homicide of 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The city of Lafayette reported its first homicide of 2023 on the first day of the new year, according to police. The Lafayette Police Dept. responded to a shooting around 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, January 1 in the 800 block of N. 7th Street. A male who had been shot was found […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Lafayette police investigate deadly shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year in a shooting that happened Sunday night near 7th and Union streets. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of 7th Street and found a victim who had been shot lying on the ground.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

17-year-old found dead in vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:30 p.m. and found Brandon Banks, 17, inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD is currently asking anyone with video footage or information on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed. IMPD is looking for witnesses and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home

INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Noblesville Man Killed In Jasper County While Trying To Change Tire

JASPER COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in Jasper County Wednesday morning. State police say it happened around 9:45 on I-65 southbound about one quarter of a mile north of State Road 10. A gray 2007 Nissan Altima got a flat tire, so the driver pulled over to the left side of the road. At this area, there is not a full lane of emergency shoulder, but instead a grass median. There is also a narrow area of rumble strips on the outer side of the fog line.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff's office expansion close to opening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An expansion to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is close to opening. You might have noticed construction throughout 2022 near the county law enforcement building on Duncan Road. Most of the sheriff's office investigative operations will be moving into the building. That will free up...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

