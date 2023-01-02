ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Eat'n Park employees, manager held hostage by gunman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man was in custody after an incident on Banksville Road Thursday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Banksville Road around 2:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Responding...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh police officer injured when hit by drunken driver

A Pittsburgh police officer was injured early Tuesday when police said a drunken driver hit her with his car, almost pinning the officer against her marked vehicle. Police filed 17 charges against Charles Cary, 23, of Orange Beach, Ala., in connection with the incident, including aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of alcohol.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fake GoFundMe created in slain Brackenridge police chief's name

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police are warning folks about an illegitimate GoFundMe page claiming to be raising funds to "help the family" of killed Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire. McIntire was killed in the line of duty Monday during a shooting where Aaron Swan, Jr., ambushed the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt

The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m....
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire

A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gunman in Brackenridge police chief slaying had extensive criminal history

The Duquesne man who police said killed Brackenridge’s police chief Monday had been charged with homicide nearly a decade ago. Aaron Swan, 28, was shot and killed last night after a shootout with police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood. Police said Swan had shot Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire earlier in the day after a two-day manhunt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Residents honor fallen Brackenridge police chief at procession

Tarentum-area residents stood in the pouring rain Tuesday to pay tribute to a local police chief who had been killed the day before. Dozens of locals, from children to adults, lined the road near First United Presbyterian Church awaiting the procession of first responders honoring Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Some didn’t know the man. Others knew him for decades.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
wtae.com

Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital

Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

