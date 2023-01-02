Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Tarentum officer injured in shootout released from hospital, healing at home
Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost got to eat breakfast in his own home Wednesday after being shot in the leg during a frenzied and fatal manhunt in Brackenridge earlier this week. “He’s doing well,” Tarentum Mayor Bob Lang said. “He’s in some pain, but he’s out of the hospital.”...
wtae.com
Police: Eat'n Park employees, manager held hostage by gunman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man was in custody after an incident on Banksville Road Thursday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Banksville Road around 2:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Responding...
'They're not going to leave him': Brackenridge officers keep watch over fallen chief
Police officers from across Western Pennsylvania are keeping watch over Brackenridge, as the borough’s own officers stand guard over their fallen chief. At least one officer from Brackenridge has remained alongside Chief Justin McIntire’s body since he was killed in the line of duty Monday. “There has been...
Pittsburgh police officer injured when hit by drunken driver
A Pittsburgh police officer was injured early Tuesday when police said a drunken driver hit her with his car, almost pinning the officer against her marked vehicle. Police filed 17 charges against Charles Cary, 23, of Orange Beach, Ala., in connection with the incident, including aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of alcohol.
wtae.com
Fake GoFundMe created in slain Brackenridge police chief's name
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police are warning folks about an illegitimate GoFundMe page claiming to be raising funds to "help the family" of killed Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire. McIntire was killed in the line of duty Monday during a shooting where Aaron Swan, Jr., ambushed the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt
The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m....
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brighton Heights man with schizophrenia gets prison term for killing neighbor
In November 2019, Laron Smith was forbidden by airline officials from taking his connecting flight from Chicago to Arizona because of his erratic behavior. Airline employees called Smith’s father in Arizona, as well as his mother in Pittsburgh, and said he’d been acting strangely. Smith, now 26, believed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brackenridge names officer-in-charge; Steele releases $75k in state money for police department
As a crowd gathered blocks from the Brackenridge municipal office Thursday to honor slain police Chief Justin McIntire, council met briefly to name an officer-in-charge of the small department. Members appointed Sgt. Mike Duffy to head the three-member force. Duffy did not attend the meeting. It was not clear when...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hundreds gather in Brackenridge to honor Chief Justin McIntire
A squadron of Pittsburgh police motorcycles roared down Morgan Street in Brackenridge just before 7 p.m. Thursday to lead a procession for fallen borough police Chief Justin McIntire. Rounding the corner onto First Avenue, their sirens wailed to greet a crowd of about 1,000 people who converged at Brackenridge Memorial...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gunman in Brackenridge police chief slaying had extensive criminal history
The Duquesne man who police said killed Brackenridge’s police chief Monday had been charged with homicide nearly a decade ago. Aaron Swan, 28, was shot and killed last night after a shootout with police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood. Police said Swan had shot Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire earlier in the day after a two-day manhunt.
Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed and abducted in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed and abducted in Elliott Tuesday night. According to a report, officers were called around 10 p.m. to take a report of a robbery and abduction that occurred a short time earlier in the 900 block of Phoenix Street.
wtae.com
Man arrested following string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — A man charged in a string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties was arrested after stealing a woman’s purse in Scottdale. Scottdale police said Jason Michael Thomas, 33, was being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on Thursday morning. Thomas’ arrest came Wednesday afternoon...
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
Residents honor fallen Brackenridge police chief at procession
Tarentum-area residents stood in the pouring rain Tuesday to pay tribute to a local police chief who had been killed the day before. Dozens of locals, from children to adults, lined the road near First United Presbyterian Church awaiting the procession of first responders honoring Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Some didn’t know the man. Others knew him for decades.
Timeline of shooting that killed police chief, injured officer in Brackenridge
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — A police chief was killed during a shooting in downtown Brackenridge. Another officer was injured and, just hours later, the suspect was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. As this story continues to develop, Channel 11 learned more from authorities about the timeline of...
Mayor Gainey denounces controversial activist who called fallen officer a ‘pig’
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out after a controversial local activist posted comments on social media appearing to celebrate the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire along with photos of her posing with Gainey.
wtae.com
Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital
Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
