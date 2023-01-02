Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: January 5
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Three King’s Day was celebrated ahead of the holiday on Friday. Roman Catholics celebrate the holiday as the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts. In Spain, many children get their Christmas presents on this day. Senator Gomez, and State Representatives Gonzalez and Ramos participated in the festivities.
Soggy Weather To End The Week
Temperatures will hold steady or gradually drop through the day. It will be cool, drizzly and foggy most of Thursday. The ice threat doesn’t look as great as it did yesterday, but we still have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect north and west of Worcester starting at noon. Some communities, especially those at higher elevations, will be near the freezing point this afternoon with patchy ice developing. Untreated roads along the MA/NH border may experience some additional glaze or black ice overnight, but Metro West and Boston will simply stay damp.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday night news update
In this update, a 5-year-old is dead after a Christmas Eve fire on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Springfield Public Schools is under a voluntary mask advisory, and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains sedated on a ventilator. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Tuesday night news update. Updated:...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield tourism industry slowing returning to pre-pandemic levels
Maura Healey sworn-in as governor of Massachusetts. Amherst town councilors conduct pedestrian sidewalk safety study. This all comes in an attempt to address pedestrian safety and improve walkability as winter is in full swing and it gets darker much earlier. Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
onthewater.com
Massachusetts Fishing Report – January 5, 2023
If you’re seeing solid ice in the Bay State you’re most likely a clairvoyant, eternal optimist or both, because at the moment – hardwater simply isn’t on the agenda! The good news is that, at least for the time being, many water bodies have shaken free from junk ice giving anglers the rare opportunity to cast in January.
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
January events at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield
There are several events and shows happening at the Eastern States Exposition in January, including the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo.
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
westernmassnews.com
Residents excited as MegaMillions jackpot reaches $785 million
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Anticipation is building for Tuesday’s MegaMillions drawing after the jackpot has grown to $785 million. “Feeling lucky and hope to give it a chance,” said Derek Ottani from Longmeadow. With $785 million up for grabs in the drawing, Western Mass News is checking in...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized following Chicopee fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire overnight in Chicopee. Chicopee fire officials said crews were called to a cooking fire on Springfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. One person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately released. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday afternoon news update
In this update, one person has died after a weekend shooting in Springfield, the Springfield Police Department continues to seek the public's help in finding 63-year-old Gary Belder, and a two-car accident in Southwick on New Years Eve in the area of College Highway has taken the life of one person. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
Comments / 0