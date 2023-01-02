Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Danville man charged with murder in stabbing death
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week. Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Man dies from getting stabbed in neck, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was stabbed in the neck. The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says John R. Carmean, 35, of Danville, Illinois was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m. on January 4, 2023. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday,...
Champaign Police: Gun violence down 50% in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department released on Thursday its review of 2022, and chief among their findings was that gun violence decreased by 50% between 2021 and 2022. Department officials said reducing gun violence was one of three key priorities the department set for 2022. Their efforts succeeded in lowering the number […]
YAHOO!
Bloomington Hardee's worker wielding assault pistol chases drive-through food thieves
Police say a fast-food worker armed with an assault pistol went too far last week when he reportedly ran after a car pulling away from the drive-through window after the occupants left without paying for their food. No shots were fired in the Dec. 28 incident, which happened about 3:30...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested after head butting maintenance employee, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28 Wednesday near Fifth and Healey streets, Champaign, for battery. The Champaign Police Department says Jeulius K. Johnson, 27, was identified as the person who head-butted and punched a maintenance employee the previous day at an apartment building in the 400 block of East Healey Street, Champaign.
wjbc.com
Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting
BLOOMINGTON – A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
WAND TV
Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
WAND TV
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
WAND TV
Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Macon County Jail for stabbing a person. Sara Gudenrath, 27, was booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday morning for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. During her bond hearing, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
newschannel20.com
Neighbor shoots man after argument, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 40-year-old was shot after getting into an argument with his neighbor in the 2400 block of N. Neil Street, police say. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 1:54 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a Shooting with Injury. Upon arrival, police say...
newschannel20.com
Woman arrested after 'brief chase' with police because she thought she had a warrant out
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday night after a "brief chase" with police. The Champaign County Sheriff's says at 5:05 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Zaire Drumgoole for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation observed at Prairieview Road and Interstate 74.
newschannel20.com
Fire Department considers Decatur house fire suspicious
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of E. Wood on Tuesday. The first crews on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a window in the single-story home. The second truck pulled an attack line to the...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
WAND TV
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
A Day of Welcome and Celebration for Danville Police and Fire Departments
Before an overflowing Wednesday morning crowd in the Danville City Council Chambers, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr presided over the swearing in of four new Danville Probationary Police Officers, along with three promotions within the Danville Fire Department. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr welcomes everyone; Police Chief Christopher Yates addresses new probationary...
Comments / 0