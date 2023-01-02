ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

Danville man charged with murder in stabbing death

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week. Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney […]
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Man dies from getting stabbed in neck, suspect arrested

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was stabbed in the neck. The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says John R. Carmean, 35, of Danville, Illinois was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m. on January 4, 2023. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday,...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Gun violence down 50% in 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department released on Thursday its review of 2022, and chief among their findings was that gun violence decreased by 50% between 2021 and 2022. Department officials said reducing gun violence was one of three key priorities the department set for 2022. Their efforts succeeded in lowering the number […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested after head butting maintenance employee, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28 Wednesday near Fifth and Healey streets, Champaign, for battery. The Champaign Police Department says Jeulius K. Johnson, 27, was identified as the person who head-butted and punched a maintenance employee the previous day at an apartment building in the 400 block of East Healey Street, Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjbc.com

Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting

BLOOMINGTON – A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

String of burglaries hits Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
LEXINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
PAXTON, IL
WAND TV

Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Macon County Jail for stabbing a person. Sara Gudenrath, 27, was booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday morning for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. During her bond hearing, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
WARRENSBURG, IL
newschannel20.com

Neighbor shoots man after argument, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 40-year-old was shot after getting into an argument with his neighbor in the 2400 block of N. Neil Street, police say. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 1:54 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a Shooting with Injury. Upon arrival, police say...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Fire Department considers Decatur house fire suspicious

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of E. Wood on Tuesday. The first crews on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a window in the single-story home. The second truck pulled an attack line to the...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

A Day of Welcome and Celebration for Danville Police and Fire Departments

Before an overflowing Wednesday morning crowd in the Danville City Council Chambers, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr presided over the swearing in of four new Danville Probationary Police Officers, along with three promotions within the Danville Fire Department. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr welcomes everyone; Police Chief Christopher Yates addresses new probationary...
DANVILLE, IL

